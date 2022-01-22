Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Man extradited from Albania charged with murdering man in Cardiff

By Press Association
January 22, 2022, 10:41 am
Tomasz Waga died in January last year (Family handout/PA)

A man who was extradited from Albania has been charged with the murder of 23-year-old Tomasz Waga in Cardiff.

Mr Waga, from Dagenham in east London, was discovered dead on the night of January 28 2021 in Westville Road, in the north-east of the Welsh capital.

Gledis Mehalla, 20, is the fourth person to be arrested over the killing and was handed over by Albanian authorities on Thursday January 20.

A silver/grey Mercedes C200 Sport, registration BK09 RBX, which police are trying to trace (South Wales Police/PA)

He appeared at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

Josif Nushi, Mihal Dhana and Mario Qato are due to stand trial for the murder on March 1.

Nushi and Dhana were extradited from Paris in July last year.

Other individuals arrested during the course of the investigation remain on bail awaiting trial in relation to other matters.

Two further men are still wanted on suspicion of murder: Elidon Elezi, 22, whose last known address was East Finchley, London, and Artan Pelluci, 29, who was living in Cathays, Cardiff.

Elidon Elezi is wanted on suspicion of the murder of Tomasz Waga (South Wales Police/PA)

A £5,000 Crimestoppers reward remains on offer for information about the outstanding suspects and the whereabouts of a silver/grey Mercedes C200 Sport, registration BK09 RBX.

The car was last seen in Cardiff on the day Mr Waga’s body was found and could contain vital evidence, South Wales Police said.

A previous registered owner of the vehicle lives in the Fairwater area of Cardiff and is in no way connected to this investigation.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark O’Shea, said: “I would appeal to the Albanian community in the UK and abroad to assist us in locating the two wanted men.

“I say to the remaining two other people we are seeking that it is in your interests to come forward voluntarily and provide us with your accounts of what took place in Cardiff on the night of January 28 2021.”

Artan Pelluci is being sought by police (South Wales Police/PA)

Mr Waga’s body was found by a dog walker in the Penylan area of the city at around 11.30pm.

It is believed that he travelled from Dagenham to Newport Road in Cardiff where a disturbance took place an hour before he was found. He died as a result of a sustained assault.

Mr Waga has been described as a “much-loved father, partner to his girlfriend, son and brother”.

Anybody with information should contact 101 / SWP101@south-wales.police.uk or provide information online via the Major Investigation Public Portal on

mipp.police.uk/operation/62SWP21B26-PO1

