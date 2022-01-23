What the papers say – January 23

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The front pages report on tensions within Whitehall and Downing Street, and carry new information about the situation in Ukraine.

The Sunday Times carries Muslim Tory MP Nusrat Ghani’s claim she was sacked as transport minister in 2020 due to her religion.

SUNDAY TIMES: Sacked as a minister ‘because I was a Muslim’ #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/w5L6O0uXve — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) January 22, 2022

Boris Johnson was on a “war footing” with civil servants last night over a return to the office, according to The Mail on Sunday.

MAIL ON SUNDAY: Whitehall blob vows: we’ll work from home for ever #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/jjNwhZysD6 — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) January 22, 2022

The Sunday Express gives its top spot to poll results showing 72% of Britons want the Duke of York stripped of his title.

SUNDAY EXPRESS: Strip Prince Andrew of Duke title #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/4FhcyZV2de — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) January 22, 2022

Information released by Foreign Secretary Liz Truss suggesting the Kremlin is planning a puppet regime in Ukraine is on the front of The Sunday Telegraph.

The front page of tomorrow's Sunday Telegraph: 'UK claims Putin is plotting a puppet regime in Ukraine'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/JIMevXrNiU pic.twitter.com/XfUU0W8PJk — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) January 22, 2022

The Observer reports No 10 staff have had their swipe card data logged by the investigation into alleged lockdown parties in Downing Street.

Sir Tony Blair has told The Independent the Labour Party must take “centre ground” now to win back the red wall.

Sunday People splashes a warning that rises in the cost of living will leave the poor to starve to death on its front page.

Celebrity Katie Price faces jail after breaching a restraining order, according to the Sunday Mirror.

And the Daily Star Sunday says Geordies are the Brits best prepared for the apocalypse.