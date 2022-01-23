Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Teenage boy fatally stabbed in Manchester named and fifth teenager arrested

By Press Association
January 23, 2022, 3:35 pm
Police at the scene after a 16-year-old boy was fatally stabbed on on Thirlmere Avenue in Stretford, Manchester (PA)
Police at the scene after a 16-year-old boy was fatally stabbed on on Thirlmere Avenue in Stretford, Manchester (PA)

A 16-year-old boy who was fatally stabbed in Manchester has been named by police as Kennie Carter.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said the teenager was found suffering from stab wounds on Thirlmere Avenue in Stretford at around 7pm on Saturday, and five teenage boys have been arrested on suspicion of his murder.

Four youths aged 15 to 17 were arrested on Saturday, and a fifth teenager handed himself in to the station on Sunday, GMP said.

On Saturday night, paramedics arrived at Thirlmere Avenue and treated Mr Carter, but he died in hospital of his injuries.

Stretford stabbing
Police at the scene after a 16-year-old boy was fatally stabbed in Stretford, Manchester (Peter Byrne/PA)

Superintendent Caroline Hemingway of GMP said a murder investigation is under way.

Speaking at Stretford police station on Sunday, she said: “Last night – shortly before 7pm – a teenage boy was tragically stabbed to death on Thirlmere Avenue, a short distance away here in Stretford.

“He was just 16 and has been formally identified as Kennie Carter.

“My thoughts – as a police officer and as a mother of a teenage son – go out to Kennie’s loved ones, who will receive as much support as we can give through our specially trained officers.

“A murder investigation is under way, and a team of detectives from our major incident team have been working through the night and into today to follow up a number of different lines of enquiry, and to piece together the circumstances leading to this callous attack.”

Stretford stabbing
A forensic tent on Thirlmere Avenue in Stretford, Manchester, near to where a 16-year-old boy was fatally stabbed (Peter Byrne/PA)

She added: “Again, we see the utterly devastating consequences of knife crime – it destroys lives, families, and communities.

“It’s so heart-breaking to see such a young life lost, and such young people suspected of being capable of a horrendous act of violence.

“We will not relent in tackling this problem in our society, and we are doing all we can with partners and the community to stop more young lives being lost on our streets.”

Ms Hemingway said that crime scenes are in place in Stretford, Old Trafford and Hulme, along with extra police patrols.

Several officers were patrolling Thirlmere Avenue on Sunday, and a large forensic tent had been set up within the cordon.

Ms Hemingway urged anyone with information to come forward by contacting GMP on 101 or Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal