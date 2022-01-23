Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Man dies after being punched in the head at social club

By Press Association
January 23, 2022, 8:15 pm
Paul Ologbose (Greater Manchester Police handout)
Paul Ologbose (Greater Manchester Police handout)

A man has died after a single punch to the head at a social club near Manchester.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said Paul Ologbose, 57, is thought to have been hit in the head once following an altercation at a venue on Kensington Drive in Leigh shortly before 1.55am on Sunday.

A man aged in his 40s was taken to custody by officers at the scene, and he has since been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Mr Ologbose was taken to hospital with a critical head injury but died on Sunday afternoon.

His family are aware and are receiving specialist support from officers, GMP has said.

Detectives are speaking to those who were at the social club and reviewing CCTV in the surrounding area.

Detective Superintendent Rebecca Boyce, of GMP’s Wigan district, urged anyone with information about the attack to contact police.

She said: “A man has horrendously lost his life after suffering a serious head injury that we believe was sustained from one punch during an altercation on a night out.

“It’s a shocking and distressing time for Paul’s family and we will do what we can to support them through our ongoing investigation.

“We have a suspect in custody who is being interviewed in relation to Paul’s death, but it’s vital we capture the full circumstances of this awful incident, and I therefore implore anyone with information to do the right thing and get in touch.”

Details can be passed to police by calling 101 quoting incident 302 of 23/01/2022, or by calling independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

