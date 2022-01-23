Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Fan charged after Aston Villa players hit by bottle thrown from crowd

By Press Association
January 23, 2022, 9:11 pm
Aston Villa’s Matty Cash (second right) is hit with a bottle while celebrating the goal at Goodison Park (Peter Byrne/PA)
Aston Villa’s Matty Cash (second right) is hit with a bottle while celebrating the goal at Goodison Park (Peter Byrne/PA)

A football fan has been charged with assault after two Aston Villa players were floored by a bottle thrown from the crowd at Everton’s Goodison Park.

Roger Tweedle, of Cranehurst Road, Walton, is accused of throwing a bottle that left Villa players Lucas Digne and Matty Cash on the ground on Saturday.

The alleged incident occurred as Aston Villa celebrated a goal in the first half of the match.

The 19-year-old, who is also charged with throwing an item onto the pitch, has been released on conditional bail.

He will appear at South Sefton Magistrates Court on February 28.

Everton v Aston Villa – Premier League – Goodison Park
The players went down after the incident as Aston Villa celebrated a goal in the first half of the match (PA)

The game was Duncan Ferguson’s first in charge of his second spell as Everton caretaker manager following the dismissal of Rafael Benitez.

After the match, Mr Ferguson said: “I never saw the bottles thrown, I’ve been told after and we don’t want that, it is bang out of order.

“That is not the way to do things. It is totally wrong.”

Villa manager, Steven Gerrard, said he had not seen the incident and that his players had not let it distract them from the task at hand.

He said: “None of the players have mentioned it. We scored at an important time. The players never let it affect them, they focused on the performance.

“I haven’t seen it so I don’t want to comment on anything which may or may not have happened. The important thing is we focused on resetting the performance and never let it affect us.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal