News

Two arrested on suspicion of murder after man’s death in Norfolk

By Press Association
January 24, 2022, 7:11 am
A man in his 30s died after suffering serious head injuries (PA)
A man in his 30s died after suffering serious head injuries (PA)

Two men have been arrested following the death of a man in his 30s in Norfolk.

Officers from Norfolk Constabulary were called to a property in Bulrush Avenue, Downham Market, shortly before 8pm on Sunday following reports of a disturbance.

They found a man there with serious head injuries. He was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said a 47-year-old man was arrested at the scene and a 22-year-old suspect was apprehended on Paradise Road several hours later.

Both men were arrested on suspicion of murder and taken to King’s Lynn Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Detective Chief Superintendent Kate Thacker said: “A number of police resources were sent to the scene and the two suspects in custody will be questioned in due course.

“A murder investigation has been launched and detectives will be working to establish the full circumstances and what led to the man’s death. We can confirm those involved are known to one another.

“We would like to hear from anyone who believes they may have information which could assist our inquiries.”

Detective Chief Superintendent Thacker said that this is the second investigation launched in Norfolk following incidents on Sunday night.

She added: “I can confirm these are separate incidents and not connected in any way.

“We understand such news is shocking and may cause concern among local communities. We have a number of resources committed to both incidents which we will investigate thoroughly.”

Anyone with information should contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting incident number 377.

