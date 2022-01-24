Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Man in court after car plunges from bridge on to motorway central reservation

By Press Association
January 24, 2022, 12:13 pm
A man has appeared in court after a car fell from a bridge on to a motorway central reservation and landed on its roof, badly injuring his partner.

Hugh Raymond Holmes, 32, of Spennymoor, County Durham, had a dressing on his forehead when he appeared before Newton Aycliffe Magistrates’ Court following the serious collision on the A1(M) at Bowburn on Friday.

He has been charged with aggravated vehicle taking, causing serious injury by dangerous driving, causing serious injury whilst disqualified from driving, driving without insurance, and failing to provide a specimen of breath.

No pleas were entered at the brief hearing.

Chairman of the bench, Lorraine Overton remanded him in custody and Holmes will next appear before Durham Crown Court on February 21.

On Sunday, Durham Police said the injured passenger in the Vauxhall Astra which came off the bridge was a woman in her mid-40s who suffered serious injuries, was flown to hospital and remained critically ill.

