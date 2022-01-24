Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Julian Assange takes step towards challenging extradition at Supreme Court

By Press Association
January 24, 2022, 12:41 pm Updated: January 24, 2022, 1:23 pm
Stella Moris, the partner of Julian Assange, speaks to the media outside the Royal Courts of Justice in London, after the Wikileaks founder won the first stage of his bid to appeal against the decision to extradite him to the United States to the Supreme Court (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Stella Moris, the partner of Julian Assange, speaks to the media outside the Royal Courts of Justice in London, after the Wikileaks founder won the first stage of his bid to appeal against the decision to extradite him to the United States to the Supreme Court (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Julian Assange has won the first stage of his Supreme Court appeal bid against a decision to allow his extradition to the United States.

Assange, 50, is wanted in the US over an alleged conspiracy to obtain and disclose national defence information following WikiLeaks’ publication of hundreds of thousands of leaked documents relating to the Afghanistan and Iraq wars.

In December last year, US authorities won their High Court challenge to overturn a judge’s earlier ruling that Assange should not be extradited due to a real and “oppressive” risk of suicide.

The WikiLeaks founder’s lawyers are seeking to appeal that decision at the Supreme Court, arguing it raises “serious and important” legal issues.

For a proposed appeal to be considered by the UK’s highest court, a case has to raise a point of law of “general public importance”.

On Monday, two senior judges ruled there was a point of law, but refused permission for the appeal.

However, Lord Chief Justice Lord Burnett, sitting with Lord Justice Holroyde, said Assange could go to the Supreme Court itself and ask to bring the appeal.

“Whether or not the issue needs ventilation in that court is a matter appropriately for its decision,” Lord Burnett said.

He also asked the Supreme Court to “take steps to expedite consideration” of any application for an appeal.

Assange’s lawyers now have 14 days to make the application to the Supreme Court.

Assange’s fiancee, Stella Moris, hailed Monday’s court pronouncement as a win, but said Assange was still “far from achieving justice in this case”.

Speaking outside the Royal Courts of Justice, she said: “But let’s not forget that every time we win, as long as this case isn’t dropped, as long as Julian isn’t freed, Julian continues to suffer.

“For almost three years he has been in Belmarsh prison and he is suffering profoundly, day after day, week after week, year after year. Julian has to be freed and we hope that this will soon end.”

Stella Moris
Stella Moris, the partner of Julian Assange, speaks to the media outside the Royal Courts of Justice in London, after the WikiLeaks founder won the first stage of his bid to appeal to the Supreme Court (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

She added: “Our fight goes on and we will fight this until Julian is free.”

In her January 2021 ruling blocking the extradition, then-district judge Vanessa Baraitser found in favour of the US on all issues except Assange’s mental health.

Assange has previously indicated that he wants to challenge the original judge’s other findings at a later date.

Overturning the block on the extradition in December, senior judges found that Judge Baraitser had based her decision on the risk of Assange being held in highly restrictive prison conditions if extradited.

However, the US authorities later gave assurances that Assange would not face those strictest measures either pre-trial or post-conviction unless he committed an act in the future that required them.

Lord Burnett previously said that if the original judge had been given those assurances at the time of her ruling, “she would have answered the relevant question differently”.

In Monday’s pronouncement, Lord Burnett said the point of law was about the circumstances in which an appeal court can be given assurances by a country that were not given at the original extradition.

He added that “although the law in this jurisdiction has long been settled it does not appear that the Supreme Court has considered the question.

“Assurances are at the heart of many extradition proceedings.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]