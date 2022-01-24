Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Ian Stewart murder trial hears from expert who analysed his dead wife’s brain

By Press Association
January 24, 2022, 2:45 pm Updated: January 24, 2022, 4:15 pm
Diane Stewart was allegedly murdered by her husband in 2010 (Family handout/PA)
Diane Stewart was allegedly murdered by her husband in 2010 (Family handout/PA)

A wife allegedly murdered by her husband suffered a lack of oxygen to her brain for up to an hour before her death, an expert told his trial.

Ian Stewart, 61, is accused of killing Diane Stewart, 47, at their home in Bassingbourn, Cambridgeshire in 2010.

Her cause of death was recorded at the time as Sudden Unexplained Death in Epilepsy (SUDEP).

Police investigated the case after a jury found Stewart guilty in 2017 of murdering children’s author Helen Bailey the year before.

Professor Safa Al-Sarraj, a consultant neuropathologist, was asked to examine preserved parts of Mrs Stewart’s brain.

The trial, at Huntingdon Crown Court, was earlier told that, while most of Mrs Stewart’s remains were cremated, she had donated her brain to medical science.

Prof Al-Sarraj said he observed “changes in the brain… consistent with early ischemia”.

He defined ischemia as “damage to the cells due to lack of oxygen and blood supply”.

He said he estimated the damage happened over 35 minutes to an hour but conceded he was a “bit reluctant” to give figures “as they are all estimates”.

Prosecutor Stuart Trimmer QC asked Prof Al-Sarraj: “(With a) healthy breathing human you don’t expect to find any evidence of ischemia, do you?”Prof Al-Sarraj said: “No.”

He said ischemia may be found in cases where a person dies after suffering from “restricted” breathing for “30 minutes plus”, but said: “You may have look carefully for it.”

Amjad Malik QC, defending, said: “SUDEP is possible as the cause of death for Diane Stewart, isn’t it?”

Prof Al-Sarraj replied: “I agree. Yes, it’s one of the things you have to consider – but it’s not the only cause of death you had to consider.”

A second expert witness, consultant neuropathologist Dr Kieren Allinson, said there was “no positive evidence of a recent seizure”, such as tongue biting.

He described epilepsy as “awful” and said “people die suddenly and unexpectedly of the disease”.

Dr Allinson agreed with Mr Malik that the absence of evidence of a recent seizure “doesn’t make it unlikely that SUDEP occurred”.

He said: “A history of recent seizure is a risk factor for SUDEP but often they haven’t had a seizure for many, many years.”

Consultant neurologist Christopher Derry said he estimated that the risk of Mrs Stewart having a fatal epileptic seizure was about one in 100,000.

He said he “cannot exclude it… but it seems she was at very low risk of it occurring”.

He noted that she was taking medication for her epilepsy.

Stewart denies the murder of his wife.

The trial continues.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]