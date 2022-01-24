Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Man armed with machete and gas cannister ‘in mental health crisis’

By Press Association
January 24, 2022, 3:37 pm Updated: January 24, 2022, 4:41 pm
Emergency services in Leyton, east London on Monday (Alistair Mason/PA)
Emergency services in Leyton, east London on Monday (Alistair Mason/PA)

Specialist police officers were called after a man was seen waving a machete and gas cannister through his front window in east London.

The man, reportedly suffering a mental health crisis, was at his home in High Road, Leyton, on Monday afternoon when armed police and negotiating teams were called.

No-one was believed to have been hurt, police said.

Pictures of a large emergency services presence near the scene were posted on social media.

Officers were called at around 12.14pm and closed local roads as the situation unfolded.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said the man was understood to be alone in the property and there was no wider threat to the public.

A 41-year-old woman from Leytonstone, who asked not to be named, told the PA news agency: “They’ve got a bay-fronted window and he had the window open. You could see a (gas) can in one hand and the machete in the other, waving it all around.

“The armed police were all at the front and police were there with the dogs. I spoke to the fire brigade because I said, ‘I don’t understand why they don’t just Taser him,’ and they said, ‘They can’t Taser him because he’s got gas cans on him and the Taser gives off a spark which could then light the cans’.

“I said to him, ‘How did it all start?’

“Apparently he was threatening a lady with the machete. That’s why armed police first turned up.”

Ionut Florea came out of his grocery store when he saw the police nearby and saw a man with a knife at a downstairs flat.

He said: “There were lots of police around.

“He was opening and closing the windows to have a conversation with the police. I could see him in the house with a knife. It was a big knife.

“When the police came he started opening the downstairs windows. He was shouting and making a noise. He was bringing the knife to the window and showing it to the police.”

Mr Florea added: “I did not see him be aggressive to people.”

