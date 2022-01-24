Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tool use may be socially learned in wild chimpanzees, research suggests

By Press Association
January 24, 2022, 5:45 pm
Tool use may be socially learned in wild chimpanzees, research suggests (Kathelijne Koops/Nature Human Behaviour)
Chimpanzees do not automatically know how to crack nuts with stone tools, but instead learn this behaviour from others, new research suggests.

The findings indicate the culture of the animals may be more similar to humans than often assumed.

Humans learn to use tools and other skills from watching each other, and through this form of social learning, human culture has become increasingly complex

It has been suggested that while chimpanzees do not learn in this way, they can reinvent cultural behaviours individually.

University of Zurich professor in the department of anthropology, Kathelijne Koops, conducted experiments in the Nimba Mountains of Guinea to show this may not be the case.

The animals were given the same tools that some nearby chimpanzee communities use to crack nuts, as well as nuts.

The researchers found that while the chimpanzees were interested in the tools at first, they did not use them to crack nuts, and gradually lost interest over several months.

However, a separate chimpanzee community only six kilometres away in Bossou, Guinea, did use tools to crack nuts.

Dr Koops said: “Our findings suggest that chimpanzees acquire cultural behaviours more like humans and do not simply invent a complex tool use behavior like nut cracking on their own.

“Our findings on wild chimpanzees, our closest living relatives, help to shed light on what it is (and isn’t) that makes human culture unique.

“Specifically, they suggest greater continuity between chimpanzee and human cultural evolution than is normally assumed and that the human capacity for cumulative culture may have a shared evolutionary origin with chimpanzees.”

The findings are published in Nature Human Behaviour.

