Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Sixth teenager arrested after 16-year-old fatally stabbed in Manchester

By Press Association
January 24, 2022, 8:55 pm
Greater Manchester Police at the scene on Thirlmere Avenue (Peter Byrne/PA)
Greater Manchester Police at the scene on Thirlmere Avenue (Peter Byrne/PA)

Police have arrested a sixth teenager following the fatal stabbing of 16-year-old Kennie Carter in Manchester.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said the teenager was found with stab wounds to the chest on Thirlmere Avenue in Stretford at about 7pm on Saturday.

Four youths aged 15 to 17 were arrested on Saturday before a fifth teenager handed himself in to the station on Sunday, GMP said.

Later on Sunday a sixth teenager, 14, was arrested in  Stretford.

On Saturday paramedics treated Kennie Carter at the scene, but he died in hospital of his injuries.

Superintendent Caroline Hemingway of GMP said a murder investigation was under way.

Speaking at Stretford police station on Sunday she said: “Last night, shortly before 7pm, a teenage boy was tragically stabbed to death on Thirlmere Avenue, a short distance away here in Stretford.

“He was just 16 and has been formally identified as Kennie Carter.

Stretford stabbing
Flowers were left at the scene (Peter Byrne/PA)

“My thoughts, as a police officer and as a mother of a teenage son, go out to Kennie’s loved ones, who will receive as much support as we can give through our specially trained officers.

“A murder investigation is under way, and a team of detectives from our major incident team have been working through the night and into today to follow up a number of different lines of inquiry, and to piece together the circumstances leading to this callous attack.”

She added: “Again, we see the utterly devastating consequences of knife crime – it destroys lives, families, and communities.

“It’s so heartbreaking to see such a young life lost, and such young people suspected of being capable of a horrendous act of violence.

Stretford stabbing
Police at the scene (Peter Byrne/PA)

“We will not relent in tackling this problem in our society, and we are doing all we can with partners and the community to stop more young lives being lost on our streets.”

The force said that crime scenes are in place in Stretford.

Several officers were patrolling Thirlmere Avenue on Sunday, and a forensic tent had been set up within the cordon.

Detective Chief Inspector Alicia Smith, of the major incident team, said: “Kennie’s tragic death has devastated his family and shocked a community, and our fast-paced investigation is working around the clock to ensure we establish who is responsible so that they can be brought to justice.

“We have spoken to a number of witnesses and currently have six teenagers in custody who continue to be questioned on suspicion of Kennie’s murder.

“And there are others out there who may know something about this fatal attack that need to do the right thing and speak to us.”

GMP has appealed for anyone with information to call 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]