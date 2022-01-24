Kim Kardashian honoured to be muse for designer Thierry Mugler

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kim Kardashian has said she learnt what couture really meant from “master” French fashion designer Manfred Thierry Mugler in a tribute following his death.

Mugler died aged 73 on Sunday January 23, a post on his official Instagram page announced.

The reality superstar joins a host of famous faces paying tribute to the designer, including Beyonce, Rita Ora and Kylie Minogue.

Kardashian, 41, shared a series of images to her Instagram of her wearing outfits designed by the Frenchman.

She wrote: “My heart breaks. There’s no-one like you! Your vision, your transformations, your magic!

“I am so honoured to have known you, spent time with you and be a muse for you.

“There was so much more for you to show the world and that we had planned to do together, but you already gave us so much.

“I will never forget our time together around the world and learning from the master himself on what couture really meant!”

In 2019, Mugler designed Kardashian’s Met Gala outfit, a body-hugging latex dress that looked like she was dripping wet.

Kim Kardashian attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2019 (Jennifer Graylock/PA)

She is quoted as telling US Vogue at the event: “This is the first time in 20 years Mr Mugler has designed for the House of Mugler.

“So to come and design this gown for me is such an honour.

“This is about eight months in the making.

“He envisioned me, this California girl, stepping out of the ocean, wet, dripping.”

Following his death, pop star Ora also paid tribute to the designer by wearing his designs to her show rehearsals.

Rita Ora wearing Mugler at the Evening Standard Theatre Awards 2018 (Ian West/PA)

The 31-year-old, who is also a panellist on The Masked Singer, shared images of her wearing blue jeans with black panels in the back designed by the Frenchman to her Instagram.

She wrote: “Thank you for all the joy you brought us through your creations.

“I had to represent in rehearsals today in any way I could. #ripthierrymugler.”

Singer Beyonce also paid tribute to Mugler, who designed the costumes for her I am… World Tour in 2009, on her official website, posting a black and white picture of the designer with the words “Rest In Peace” above it.

The designer, who launched his brand in the early 1970s, extended his name to beyond fashion and launched a successful perfume line in the 1990s.

He was known for his architectural designs, playing around with shapes – he favoured a cinched waist with broad shoulders – while always accentuating and showing off the female form.

Other celebrities who have donned his outfits over the years include David Bowie, Madonna, Lady Gaga, Cardi B and singer Diana Ross.

I will miss you Thierry Mugler this was a wonderful time in our lives pic.twitter.com/Z3ggaVjK2D — Ms. Ross (@DianaRoss) January 24, 2022

Ross paid tribute on Twitter, writing: “I will miss you Thierry Mugler this was a wonderful time in our lives.”

Actress and former model Diane Kruger shared images of her on the catwalk wearing his designs and recalled how she was “star struck” meeting the designer.

She added: “What he saw in a skinny 16 year old and let her walk his catwalk with all the Amazonian supermodels remains a mystery to me, but it was the experience of a lifetime.

“He was an incredible force of imagination, he dared women to wear their sexual powers like a weapon. Rest in power.”

Actress Demi Moore stunned in a Mugler design in the 1993 film Indecent Proposal.

Posting pictures of the dress scene on Twitter, Moore added: “THE dress — it was an honour to wear one of Thierry Bugler’s iconic designs. The world will miss his genius.”

THE dress — it was an honor to wear one of Thierry Bugler’s iconic designs. The world will miss his genius 🤍🕊 pic.twitter.com/nPn9lEjwMU — Demi Moore (@justdemi) January 24, 2022

Last year hip-hop star Cardi B attended the opening of the Thierry Mugler: Couturissime exhibition at the Musee des Arts Decoratifs in the French capital Paris.

She wore a piece from the French fashion designer’s 1995 couture collection, a dramatic red-sequinned dress, cape and a ring of crimson feathers framing her face.

A second shot showed her without the cape and showcased a pair of matching red, elbow-length gloves.

During a 2019 interview, conducted by American actress and model Tippi Hedren for Interview Magazine, he said: “I never say I’m a fashion designer.

“I’ve always felt like a director and the clothes I did were a direction of the everyday.

“There are women with small waists and big shoulders, so it’s not much of an exaggeration to me.

“The shoulders were always important.

“In dance, I learned about the position of the neck, and the way you should stand.”

To announce the news, Mugler’s official Instagram page shared a black square and captioned the post: “We are devastated to announce the passing of Mr Manfred Thierry Mugler on Sunday January 23rd 2022. May his soul Rest In Peace.”

Model Georgia May Jagger was among those leaving tributes on the Instagram post announcing his death, writing: “I cannot believe this is true sending love to you all. Thierry was a force of creativity and kindness”, with singer Kylie Minogue posting: “Deepest condolences (heart emoji) A true visionary. Thank you for your art Manfred.”

A message was also posted on the official Mugler fashion house Instagram account reading: “It is with deep sadness that the House of Mugler announces the passing of Mr Manfred Thierry Mugler.

“A visionary whose imagination as a couturier, perfumer and image-maker empowered people around the world to be bolder and dream bigger every day.”