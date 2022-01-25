Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Lucky genes can help protect obese people from some diseases – study

By Press Association
January 25, 2022, 12:03 am
Lucky genes can help protect obese people from some diseases – study (Ben Birchall/PA)
Lucky genes can help protect obese people from some diseases – study (Ben Birchall/PA)

Lucky genes can help protect people with obesity from certain diseases, a new study suggests.

These people tend to have their fat stored under their skin rather than on their organs.

Scientists say the findings explain why some obese people remain relatively healthy, while others suffer from life-changing conditions like type 2 diabetes and heart disease.

While anyone with a body mass index (BMI) over 30 is considered obese, two people with the same BMI can have very different amounts of fat, and that fat can be distributed in different places throughout the body.

Fat stored under the skin, like a paunch or a double chin, is considered less harmful than fat stored around organs such as the liver and heart.

And according to researchers, the genes people are born with determine how and where this fat is stored.

Dr Hanieh Yaghootkar, a lecturer in biosciences at Brunel University London – who led the research, said: “Some people have unlucky fat genes, meaning they store higher levels of fat everywhere, including under the skin, liver and pancreas.

“That’s associated with a higher risk of diseases such as type 2 diabetes.

“Others are luckier and have genes that mean higher fat under the skin but lower liver fat and a lower risk of diseases like type 2 diabetes.”

Of the 37 diseases the team tested, 12 – including coronary artery disease, stroke and type 2 diabetes – were directly related to the genes which determine where the fat is stored.

The study also found that nine of the conditions could be said to be unrelated to this and were most likely a result of simply carrying too much weight, such as having deep vein thrombosis or arthritic knees.

But the researchers warn that regardless of where someone stores their fat, being obese is a serious hazard to a person’s health.

They also found some other diseases previously thought to be related to someone’s weight, such as Alzheimer’s, appear to be unconnected.

Dr Yaghootkar said: “To better prevent and measure risk of disease, it is important to understand if obesity is a casual risk factor and if it is causal, which consequences of it – be they metabolic, mechanical or psychological – are deriving the risk.

“Our results also provide evidence that everyone will benefit from losing their extra fat even if they are metabolically healthy.”

The researchers hope doctors will be able to use the study results to determine if they should be targeting the adverse effects of someone’s obesity, or be trying to get them to shed a few pounds.

Timothy Frayling, professor of human genetics at the University of Exeter, said: “For example, there are many treatments that can lower the high-fat levels in the blood and around the organs that do not affect the extra weight a person carries.

“In contrast, for other conditions, it may be more important to reduce the extra weight as much as, or more than, the damaging high sugar and fat levels in the blood.”

The study, published in the journal eLife and funded by Diabetes UK, used data from Finland’s FinnGen project and the UK Biobank database, which collected information from 500,000 individuals aged 37 to 73 between 2006 and 2010 from across the UK.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal