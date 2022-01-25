Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Climate change threatening Britain’s ancient treasure as peat bogs dry out

By Press Association
January 25, 2022, 7:15 am
The Carrawburgh Roman Fort on Hadrian’s Wall in Northumberland National Park which has been donated to the nation by the landowner (Justin Minns/English Heritage/PA)
The Carrawburgh Roman Fort on Hadrian’s Wall in Northumberland National Park which has been donated to the nation by the landowner (Justin Minns/English Heritage/PA)

British experts have warned that around 22,500 UK sites of archaeological significance are under threat from climate change.

As changing weather patterns continue to dry out peatlands, the still-buried artefacts they contain could also be destroyed, according to Dr Andrew Birley, Dr Gillian Taylor of Teesside University and Dr Rosie Everett of Northumbria University.

Due to peat soil containing very little oxygen, organic materials like wood, leather, textiles and even, in some cases, human flesh do not rot.

Thus items from the long-ago past can still be unearthed.

The most famous of which was the Lindow Man, a preserved body of a man believed to be from the Iron Age that was discovered in a peat bog in Cheshire, North West England in 1984 by professional peat cutters.

Even the man’s internal organs were so well preserved that investigators were able to determine his last meal.

New home for Iron Age peat bog body
The remains of Lindow Man were found in a peat bog in 1984 (British Museum/PA)

In a BBC report, Dr Birley, the chief archaeologist at Magna, a Roman fort alongside Hadrian’s Wall, said the “desiccation” from climate change had already begun at the site.

Dr Birley said: “Pretty much everything the Romans used here for 300 or 400 years could have been preserved in more or less the same state it was thrown away, which is an incredible opportunity.

“If we lose places like this, we lose that direct connection to the people who lived in this island 2,000 years ago.

“We lose the chance to learn as much as we can about them.

“And we lose part of our own heritage and part of our own history.”

Fellow archaeologist Dr Taylor added that if the peat dries out at these sites it would be “catastrophic” for any organic artefacts, telling the BBC: “We will lose our heritage if we don’t look at what’s occurring now.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]