Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Anti-monarchy group complains to Met Police over ‘lack of action’ over claims

By Press Association
January 25, 2022, 7:01 pm
The Prince of Wales and Michael Fawcett (Andrew Milligan/PA)
The Prince of Wales and Michael Fawcett (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Republic has lodged a formal complaint with the Metropolitan Police over its handling of cash for honours allegations, accusing the force of an “unacceptable” lack of action.

In September, Graham Smith, chief executive of the anti-monarchy group, reported both the Prince of Wales and his former most trusted aide Michael Fawcett to Scotland Yard on suspicion of breaching the Honours (Prevention of Abuses) Act 1925.

Ex-royal valet Mr Fawcett is accused of promising to help secure a knighthood and British citizenship for a Saudi billionaire donor.Mr Fawcett stepped down as chief executive of Charles’ charitable organisation The Prince’s Foundation after a string of allegations.

Mr Smith said: “The Metropolitan Police seem reluctant to investigate those in power, the royals in particular.

“They claim to work without fear or favour but that doesn’t appear to be the case.”

He added: “We saw this with the Virginia Roberts case, when she reported Prince Andrew for (alleged) sex offences that were said to have been committed in London. The Met showed no interest and took no action.

“Now the police seem determined to forget the cash-for-honours case in the hope that it will go away.”

Mr Smith described the situation as “unacceptable” and in his complaint said: “There is a clear public interest in investigating the integrity of the honours system and the office of head of state and heir.

“So it’s unclear why there has been no obvious progress on this matter.”

In December, an investigation ordered by the Foundation and carried out independently by auditing firm Ernst & Young found Mr Fawcett co-ordinated with “fixers” over honours nominations.

The Duke of York
The Duke of York denies the allegations against him (PA)

A Clarence House spokesman has said: “The Prince of Wales has no knowledge of the alleged offer of honours or British citizenship on the basis of donation to his charities.”

Scotland Yard has yet to comment.

Charles’s brother The Duke of York is facing a US civil sexual assault trial and denies the allegations.

The independent investigation into fundraising practices was ordered by the foundation and carried out independently by auditing firm Ernst & Young.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal