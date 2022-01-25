Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Learner drivers who fail test may have to wait 28 days to rebook under new plans

By Press Association
January 25, 2022, 7:19 pm
The measure is part of a battery of proposals put forward for consultation (Steve Parsons/PA)
The measure is part of a battery of proposals put forward for consultation (Steve Parsons/PA)

Learner drivers who fail their driving test could have to wait 28 days to rebook an exam to make them “think twice” about attempting it unprepared, the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) said.

The agency said that extending the period from 10 days could help cut down the three-and-a-half-month waiting list.

The DVSA hopes the plans will also reduce the failure rate – 53% over the last five years – and free up test slots for drivers who are better prepared to take the exam.

Driving test backlog
The new proposals follow efforts by the DVSA to deal with backlogs (PA)

The measure is part of a battery of proposals put forward for a consultation launched on Tuesday.

The DVSA is also proposing extending the notice period, during which a cancelled test will result in a lost fee, from three to 10 days.

It hopes the move will encourage learners to give more notice when cancelling and so give better prepared learners more chance to take advantage of short-notice test appointments.

The DVSA is also considering allowing the eyesight check section of the test to be carried out in different lighting levels or by reading from a tablet so more exams can take place in the dark winter months and help a majority of new drivers who are not confident about driving in the dark.

Mark Winn, chief driving examiner for DVSA, said: “With nearly half of all learners still failing their first car driving test, it is clear we need to do more to make sure learner drivers only take their test when they are fully prepared.

“These measures will help make sure learners who are test-ready can find appointments and give those who fail more time to get additional practice. Changing the eyesight test will help more tests go ahead in the darker winter days.

“I would encourage anyone and everyone to respond to our consultation, and thank everyone for their time in offering feedback.”

The DVSA is also proposing a new requirement for driving instructors to display their registration certificate on every test to help improve its ability to identify instructors who need support and advice through standards checks.

New drivers could also receive a digital pass certificate under plans to modernise the test process.

The consultation, accessible on the Government website, will close on March 8 2022.

The new proposals follow efforts by the DVSA to deal with backlogs following a drop in the number of tests carried out during lockdown.

Measures included offering overtime and annual leave buy-back to driving examiners, asking retired examiners to conduct tests, recruiting 300 additional examiners, and carrying out tests at weekends and on public holidays.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal