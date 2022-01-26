Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Disney ‘consulting members of dwarfism community’ on new Snow White film

By Press Association
January 26, 2022, 12:51 am Updated: January 26, 2022, 8:05 am
Disney ‘consulting members of dwarfism community’ on new Snow White film (Matt Crossick/PA)
Disney says it is “consulting with members of the dwarfism community” on the new live-action Snow White film, following criticism by actor Peter Dinklage.

The company said it was taking guidance in order to “avoid reinforcing stereotypes from the original animated film”.

The Game of Thrones star previously commented on the “hypocrisy” of the “progressive” entertainment industry with regard to certain projects.

“To avoid reinforcing stereotypes from the original animated film, we are taking a different approach with these seven characters and have been consulting with members of the dwarfism community,” a spokesperson for Disney said in a statement.

“We look forward to sharing more as the film heads into production after a lengthy development period.”

During an interview on Marc Maron’s WTF podcast, Dinklage said he had been “a little taken aback” by the decision to make the film.

“They were very proud to cast a Latino actress as Snow White, but you’re still telling the story of Snow White And The Seven Dwarves,” he said.

“They were so proud of that, and all love and respect to the actress and the people who thought they were doing the right thing but I’m just like ‘what are you doing?’

“Take a step back and look at what you’re doing there. It makes no sense to me.

He continued: “You can be progressive in one way but you’re still making that f****** backwards story of the seven dwarves living in the cave.”

Dinklage currently stars in musical romance film Cyrano alongside Haley Bennett and Kelvin Harrison Jr.

