Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Children and young teenagers keep Covid infection levels high

By Press Association
January 26, 2022, 8:29 am
Pupils wear protective face masks on the first day back to school at Outwood Academy Adwick in Doncaster. Data shows that Covid infections remain high, fuelled by children and young teenagers.
Pupils wear protective face masks on the first day back to school at Outwood Academy Adwick in Doncaster. Data shows that Covid infections remain high, fuelled by children and young teenagers.

Covid among children and teenagers is keeping infection levels high, while many people with Omicron say they have been infected before, according to a new study.

Coronavirus infections have slowed down in England but the highest prevalence was in primary school children at 7.81% between January 5 and 20 this year, while overall it was 4.41%.

It means that during this period one in 23 people in England was infected with Covid.

This is the highest figure since the beginning of Imperial College London’s React-1 study, which has been running since May 2020.

Researchers further found that most people infected during the study period, which was at the height of the Omicron wave, say they have previously had Covid.

Two thirds of 3,500 people who tested positive for coronavirus between January 5 and 20 said they had had the virus before, the data suggests.

Professor Paul Elliott, who leads the React study, said these cases could not be technically labelled as reinfections because it was possible a person had tested positive twice for the same infection.

The data was unable to determine at which point in the past people had had Covid.

It comes as the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said it would start including data on possible reinfection on its Covid-19 dashboard from the end of this month.

Those testing positive 90 days or more after a previous infection will be considered a reinfection.

Reinfections will be backdated to the beginning of the pandemic in 2020 and will be published alongside and added to the daily totals for England.

Reinfections data for Wales, Northern Ireland and Scotland will be added as soon as possible.

HEALTH Coronavirus
(PA Graphics)

Overall, the new React data suggests the peak of the Omicron wave was around January 5, with cases flattening off by the middle of the month.

Over the study period, Covid prevalence increased in every region compared to the previous report, with the highest figure recorded in the North East at 6.85%, followed by Yorkshire and the Humber at 5.58%.

Prof Elliott, director of the React programme from Imperial’s School of Public Health, said: “There is good news in our data in that infections had been rapidly dropping during January, but they are still extremely high and may have recently stalled at a very high prevalence.

“Of particular concern is that there is rapidly increasing prevalence among children now they are mixing more following the start of the school term and, compared with December, prevalence in older people aged 65-plus has increased seven- to 12-fold, which may lead to increased hospitalisations.

“It’s therefore vital that we continue to monitor the situation closely to understand the impact of the Omicron variant, which now makes up almost all infections in the country.”

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said: “It’s reassuring to see Covid-19 infections beginning to slow across the country as we move back to Plan A.

“Covid-19 rates are still high so, as we learn to live with the virus, it is vital we continue to be vigilant – wash your hands, let in fresh air, get tested and, if you haven’t already, get boosted now.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal