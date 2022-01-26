Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Two arrested in Manchester over Texas synagogue stand-off

By Press Association
January 26, 2022, 8:37 am Updated: January 26, 2022, 9:13 am
Police stand in front of the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue during the incident (Brandon Wade/AP)
Police stand in front of the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue during the incident (Brandon Wade/AP)

Two men have been arrested in Manchester as part of the investigation into the Texas synagogue attack by British hostage-taker Malik Faisal Akram.

Akram, 44, who was originally from Blackburn in Lancashire, was shot dead when the FBI entered the place of worship in Colleyville on January 15 following a 10-hour stand-off.

He held four people hostage during the incident, but they were later released unharmed.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Counter Terrorism Policing North West said: “Officers from Counter Terrorism Policing North West are continuing with their investigation following the events in Texas. They are working closely with and are supporting US law enforcement.

“As part of the local investigation, two men have been arrested this morning in Manchester. They remain in custody for questioning.

“We continue to work closely with colleagues from other forces.”

Two men arrested in Birmingham and Manchester on January 20 as part of the same probe have been released from custody with no further action.

Congregation Beth Israel Synagogue
The incident occurred at the Congregation Beth Israel Synagogue in Colleyville, Texas (Brandon Wade/AP)

FBI director Christopher Wray called the stand-off an antisemitic incident, while US President Joe Biden said it was an “act of terror”.

In a press conference held in Texas last Friday, the FBI said Akram was not known and had no prior contact with US intelligence services.

The bureau said it is conducting “rigorous” analysis of Akram’s associates, his online presence and his devices.

Akram had flown to New York on December 29 before he later travelled to Texas and entered the Congregation Beth Israel Synagogue.

Akram – understood to have a criminal record – was investigated by MI5 in 2020 but deemed not to be a credible threat to national security at the time, official sources previously confirmed to the PA news agency.

It is not yet clear how he was able to travel to the US despite his UK criminal record.

The FBI said it is “working hard” to learn more about how Akram acquired the firearm he possessed.

