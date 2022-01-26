Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News

Musician faces trial accused of murdering teenager Bobbi-Anne McLeod

By Press Association
January 26, 2022, 11:37 am
Cody Ackland, 24, faced Plymouth Crown Court on Wednesday (PA)
Cody Ackland, 24, faced Plymouth Crown Court on Wednesday (PA)

A musician will face trial later this year accused of murdering teenager Bobbi-Anne McLeod.

Cody Ackland, 24, did not enter a plea to the single charge of murder during a plea and trial preparation hearing at Plymouth Crown Court on Wednesday.

The 18-year-old student was last seen waiting at a bus stop in Plymouth on the evening of Saturday November 20 last year as she set off to meet friends.

Her body was found three days later near the beach at Bovisand, about seven miles from where she lived.

The defendant, who work a black T-shirt and grey fleece top, spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth during the hearing.

Members of the public filled the public gallery and a separate courtroom was provided for those wishing to watch the proceedings on a video-link.

Cody Ackland (centre) during a previous appearance at Plymouth Magistrates’ Court (Elizabeth Cook/PA)
Cody Ackland, centre, during a previous appearance at Plymouth Magistrates' Court (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

Before Ackland was produced from the cells, Judge Robert Linford had warned those sitting in the public gallery to remain quiet or they would be removed.

He said: “These cases are understandably fraught with emotion and feelings running high and that is to be expected, but this is a court of law and these proceedings must be conducted with that fact well in mind.”

Ray Tully QC, defending, had applied for Ackland not to be arraigned as he was waiting on the outcome of further psychiatric assessments.

A further case management hearing will take place on a date to be fixed and Ackland, of Radcliffe Close, Southway, Plymouth, was remanded into custody.

Mr Justice Garnham will preside over the trial, which will begin on May 3 and last up to 10 days.

Before adjourning proceedings, Judge Linford thanked the members of the public for “conducting themselves in a quiet and orderly way”.

Ackland was lead guitarist in Plymouth-based indy band Rakuda, who released their first EP in August last year.

The other members of Rakuda announced in November they would disband “with immediate effect”.

