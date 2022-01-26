Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
British Museum hails ‘homecoming’ of world’s oldest map of the stars

By Press Association
January 26, 2022, 12:47 pm Updated: January 26, 2022, 1:55 pm
The Nebra Sky Disc, the world’s oldest map of the stars, as it is prepared for display as part of The world of Stonehenge exhibition at the British Museum in London (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
The British Museum has welcomed the “homecoming” of the Nebra Sky Disc which features Cornish gold to their Stonehenge exhibition.

The piece is 3,600 years old and is said to be the world’s oldest surviving map of the stars.

The 30cm bronze disc with a blue-green patina is decorated with inlaid gold symbols thought to represent the sun, moon, stars, the solstices and the Pleiades constellation.

The world of Stonehenge exhibition
The Nebra Sky Disc will feature in the British Museum’s Stonehenge exhibition (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

While it is the first time the ancient item has been in Britain, curator of The World Of Stonehenge exhibition Neil Wilkin has said it is a “remarkable homecoming for some of the most eye catching aspects of the design”.

He told the PA news agency: “The distinctive moon, sun and stars you see on the surface are almost certainly made of gold from Cornwall.

“Work to determine the Cornish gold source has pinpointed the Carnon River, where gold was extracted during the period of the sky disc, and in this case was obviously exported to mainland Europe.

“It’s a reminder that even by 1600 BC Britain was trading fairly frequently with Europe, and both gold and tin from Cornwall were highly prized.

“So it’s a really special moment to see this gold back in Britain nearly four millennia after someone first saw it glinting in the Cornish water.”

The world of Stonehenge exhibition
The piece is said to be the world’s oldest surviving map of the stars (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The disc was discovered in 1999 near the town of Nebra in Germany and is being loaned to the British Museum by the State Museum of Prehistory in Halle, Germany.

It is the first time it has been loaned internationally for 15 years.

Wilkin added: “This is one of the world’s most important ancient objects, and we are absolutely thrilled it has arrived at the British Museum so UK audiences can see it for the very first time from next month.

“The Nebra Sky Disc is not only a beautiful object, but it demonstrates a knowledge of astronomy that many people just won’t believe was known 3,600 years ago.

“It is truly outstanding and will be a massive draw in our The World Of Stonehenge exhibition.”

The Nebra Sky Disc will form part of the Stonehenge exhibition which opens at the British Museum on February 17 2022.

