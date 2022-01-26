Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Ashling Murphy murder accused appears in court

By Press Association
January 26, 2022, 12:49 pm Updated: January 26, 2022, 1:39 pm
Jozef Puska (second left) (Brian Lawless/PA)
Jozef Puska (second left) (Brian Lawless/PA)

A man charged with the murder of Irish teacher Ashling Murphy has appeared in court.

Jozef Puska, 31, of Lynally Grove in Co Offaly, appeared before Cloverhill District Court, Dublin,  on Wednesday via video link.

Puska is accused of killing the 23-year-old school teacher, who was attacked while out running along a canal near Tullamore, on Wednesday, January 12.

Puska confirmed his name to the court through a Slovakian interpreter during his second hearing.

Ashling Murphy death
A woman lays flowers near to the Grand Canal in Tullamore, Co Offaly (Damien Eagers/PA)

Puska, who has been granted legal aid, appeared before District Judge Victor Blake.

He removed his mask and spoke to confirm he could hear and see the court.

Judge Blake asked if the DPP’s directions were available.

Garda Sergeant Olwyn Murphy said they were not and requested a four-week adjournment to prepare the file.

Defence solicitor Roy O’Neill agreed to a two-week adjournment and said the services of an interpreter were required at the next court hearing.

Mr O’Neill also told the court he wanted to consult with his client after the hearing, with the services of the interpreter.

Judge Blake told Puska that he was remanded into continuing custody and would appear before Cloverhill District Court on February 9 for formal DPP directions.

The court also heard that the DPP has to complete its book of evidence.

Last week, large crowds gathered in the village of Mountbolus, Co Offaly, and outside St Brigid’s Church, where her funeral was held.

Mourners included Irish President Michael D Higgins and premier Micheal Martin.

Vigils have been held across Ireland and the world to remember Ms Murphy, and to call for a change in tackling gender-based violence.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]