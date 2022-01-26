Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

600 candles lit to remember victims of the Holocaust and other genocides

By Press Association
January 26, 2022, 5:35 pm
The Reverend Canon Michael Smith helps light six hundred candles in the shape of the Star of David (Danny Lawson/PA)
The Reverend Canon Michael Smith helps light six hundred candles in the shape of the Star of David (Danny Lawson/PA)

Faith leaders have gathered to light candles and remember all the victims of genocide ahead of Holocaust Memorial Day.

Six hundred candles were lit during the event at York Minster’s Chapter House, forming the Star of David to remember the six million Jews murdered during the Holocaust, as well as the millions killed in subsequent genocides in Cambodia, Rwanda, Bosnia and Darfur.

The Minster event began with a Choral Evening service attended by representatives from York’s Jewish and other faith communities.

Holocaust Memorial Day
The candles were let in memory of more than six million Jewish people murdered by the Nazis (Danny Lawson/PA)

The Reverend Canon Maggie McLean, York Minster’s Canon Missioner, said: “The international theme for the 2022 commemoration is ‘One Day’ which encourages people to come together to remember and learn about the Holocaust, Nazi persecution and the genocides that followed in Cambodia, Rwanda, Bosnia and Darfur.”

She added: “This is in the hope that in the future, there may be ‘One Day’ with no genocide. We learn more about the past, we empathise with others today, and we take action for a better future.”

The event included a procession with readings, music, poetry, prayers and periods of silence for quiet reflection.

The commemoration is part of a week-long programme of events taking place across the city of York to mark international Holocaust Memorial Day, which takes place on January 27 each year.

The date marks the anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp, the largest Nazi death camp, in 1945.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal