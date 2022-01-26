Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Can you correctly identify the Harry Potter characters from 19 quotes?

By Press Association
January 26, 2022, 7:53 pm
Rupert Grint, Emma Watson and Daniel Radcliffe star in Harry Potter (Ian West/PA)
Schoolboy Eli Chmelik has set the Guinness World Record for most Harry Potter characters guessed from film quotes within 60 seconds.

Here are the 19 quotes from which the 11-year-old correctly identified the characters:

Quotes

1. Dobby is used to death threats sir. Dobby gets them five times a day at home.

2. I want to commit the murder I was imprisoned for.

3. Are you insane? Of course, I want to leave the Dursleys. Have you got a house? When can I move in?

4. Wit beyond measure is man’s greatest treasure.

Harry Potter world record
Eli Chmelik is a Guinness World Record holder (Joe Gideens/PA)

5. Keep everybody in their seats, a boy has just been killed.

6. Just because it’s taken you three years to notice Ron, doesn’t mean no-one else has spotted I’m a girl.

7. Once again, you show all the sensitivity of a blunt axe.

8. Fame is a fickle friend, Harry. Celebrity is as celebrity does. Remember that.

9. Why, dear boy, we don’t send wizards to Azkaban just for blowing up their aunts.

10. I’ve always wanted to use that spell.

11. Yer a wizard Harry.

12. He can run faster than Severus Snape confronted with shampoo.

13. I think we’ve outgrown full-time education. Time to test our talents in the real world, d’you reckon?

14. There is no need to call me ‘sir’, Professor.

15. Honestly, am I the only person who’s ever bothered to read Hogwarts: A History?

16. You’re a little scary sometimes, you know that? Brilliant … but scary.

17. Enemies of the heir, beware. You’ll be next, Mudbloods.

18. I’m going to kill you, Harry Potter. I’m going to destroy you. After tonight, no-one will ever again question my power.

19. Training for the ballet, Potter?

Answers

1. Dobby
2. Sirius Black
3. Harry Potter
4. Luna Lovegood
5. Cornelius Fudge
6. Hermione Granger
7. Nearly Headless Nick
8. Gilderoy Lockhart
9. Cornelius Fudge
10. Minerva McGonagall
11. Rubeus Hagrid
12. Fred Weasley
13. Fred Weasley
14. Harry Potter
15. Hermione Granger
16. Ron Weasley
17. Draco Malfoy
18. Voldemort
19. Draco Malfoy

