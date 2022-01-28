Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News UK

Irishman Richard O’Halloran allowed to return home from China after three years

By Press Association
January 28, 2022, 2:19 pm Updated: January 28, 2022, 6:25 pm
Simon Coveney welcomed Richard O’Halloran’s impending return to Ireland (Niall Carson/PA)
Simon Coveney welcomed Richard O'Halloran's impending return to Ireland (Niall Carson/PA)

Irishman Richard O’Halloran, who has been prevented from leaving China for almost three years, will be allowed to return home, it has been confirmed.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney said his department has been working on ensuring the safe return of Mr O’Halloran.

Mr Coveney said he wishes Mr O’Halloran a happy reunion with his family.

He is expected to arrive in Ireland at some stage on Saturday.

He had been working for a Dublin-based aircraft leasing firm when it became involved in a legal dispute with the Chinese authorities.

They blocked Mr O’Halloran from leaving the country for almost three years.

The 46-year-old father of four has been prevented from seeing his family during that time.

Mr Coveney travelled to China last year in a bid to secure Mr O’Halloran’s release from travel restrictions.

He said he was “pleased” to confirm that the restrictions placed on Mr O’Halloran have been lifted, enabling him to return home to Ireland shortly.

A statement from the Department of Foreign Affairs said: “This has been a difficult time for Mr O’Halloran and his family.

“The Government has been actively engaged on the matter throughout and is delighted it has reached a successful result.

“The minister wishes to acknowledge the recent cooperation of the Chinese Embassy in Ireland and of the Chinese authorities, and to thank all those who have assisted in achieving this positive outcome.

“The minister wishes Mr O’Halloran a happy reunion with his family.”

Mr Coveney tweeted: “Very good news, after many months of work.

“Thank you to everyone who assisted.

“I want to wish Richard and his family well following a traumatic three years and hope that their privacy will be respected on his return home.”

Irish premier Micheal Martin said: “Warmly welcome the returning home of Richard O’Halloran.

“I acknowledge the work of the many people in Ireland and in China who have helped make this day happen.

“It has been a very difficult journey for him and his family. Thinking of them today.”

