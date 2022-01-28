Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Crossbow attacker given hospital order after shooting and injuring two people

By Press Association
January 28, 2022, 6:11 pm
The high-powered hunting crossbow was used to shoot two people in unprovoked attacks (Metropolitan Police/PA)
The high-powered hunting crossbow was used to shoot two people in unprovoked attacks (Metropolitan Police/PA)

A man who used a high-powered hunting crossbow to shoot and injure two people in random and unprovoked attacks in west London has been given a hospital order.

At just after 8pm on September 14 2020, Andrew Ramdeen, 30, shot a 33-year-old man in the torso from six feet with a crossbow bolt in Pield Heath Road, Uxbridge.

The man suffered a ruptured aortic artery and punctured internal organs, losing five litres of blood, with the Metropolitan Police saying his life was “undoubtedly saved” due to the expertise and skill of medical staff.

A month earlier he shot a 19-year-old man from 146ft at just before 10.30pm in The Greenway, with a bolt slicing the victim’s ear before striking a parked car.

Uxbridge crossbow attack
A 19-year-old’s ear was sliced by the weapon (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Police said the victim’s injury was not life-threatening but a slight variation in the course of the bolt “could have been fatal”.

On Friday, Ramdeen, of Green Lane, Northwood, was sentenced at Isleworth Crown Court to a section 37 hospital order after pleading guilty to causing grievous bodily harm with intent following the attacks, according to the force.

The judge said he considered Randeem dangerous and that, had a hospital order not been an option, he would have passed a sentence of 14 years and nine months.

Detectives linked the two incidents due to the location and weapon used, with witnesses describing a white van without a registration number leaving the scene on both occasions.

Andrew Ramdeen
Ramdeen was sentenced to a hospital order (Metropolitan Police/PA)

They discovered that it was a company delivery vehicle fitted with a tracking device, which identified Ramdeen as the attacker.

After arresting Ramdeen on September 21 2020, officers searched his address and found an Anglo Arms Panther 175lb hunting crossbow – with bolts matching those from the attacks.

CCTV also revealed him entering the property with the weapon.

The Met said the motivation behind the attacks has never been fully established.

Andrew Ramdeen home
CCTV captured him entering his home with the weapon (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Under current legislation, it is an offence for anyone under 18 to purchase or possess a crossbow and for anyone to sell a crossbow to someone aged under 18.

Crossbows may also be considered offensive weapons and are prohibited from being carried in a public place without lawful authority or reasonable excuse.

Home Secretary Priti Patel ordered the Home Office to look at strengthening controls on owning the lethal weapons after a 19-year-old man was arrested at Windsor Castle on Christmas Day while allegedly in possession of a crossbow.

Crossbow bolt
The bolts could have caused fatal injuries (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Detective Inspector Daniel McInerney said: “It’s no exaggeration to say that in both instances the difference between life and death was but a matter of millimetres.

“If the variation of the bolts had been ever so slightly different, two sets of families would have lost a loved one and we’d have been looking at two very different investigations.

“It’s pure good fortune that the second victim was so close to a hospital. The doctors and nurses saved this man’s life.”

He added: “Though Randeem’s motive has never been established, the judge has been clear that he is considered a danger to the public and he has been sentenced appropriately.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal