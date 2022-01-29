Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
What changes are being made to the Highway Code?

By Press Association
January 29, 2022, 12:03 am Updated: January 29, 2022, 7:51 am
Major changes to the Highway Code come into force on Saturday (Jacob King/PA)
Major changes to the Highway Code come into effect on Saturday (Jacob King/PA)

Major changes to the Highway Code come into effect on Saturday.

Here the PA news agency looks at 10 key rules that are new or clarified:

– 1. Hierarchy of road users

A new hierarchy means people in charge of vehicles that can cause the most harm in the event of a collision have the greatest responsibility to look out for other road users.

The hierarchy of road users

– 2. Walking, cycling or riding in shared spaces

Cyclists should not overtake people walking or riding a horse in shared spaces closely or at high speed, while pedestrians should take care not to obstruct paths.

– 3. Positioning of cyclists

Cyclists should make themselves as visible as possible by riding in the centre of lanes on quiet roads, in slower-moving traffic and at the approach to junctions.

– 4. Pedestrians crossing at junctions

New rules for junctions

Turning traffic should give way when people are crossing or waiting to cross at junctions.

Traffic must give way to people on zebra crossings.

– 5. Overtaking cyclists

Drivers travelling at speeds of up to 30mph should leave at least 1.5 metres when overtaking cyclists.

They should give more space when overtaking at higher speeds.

– 6. Opening car doors

Car occupants should open doors using their hand on the opposite side to the door, making them turn their head to look over their shoulder.

This technique, known as the Dutch Reach, reduces the chances of doors being opened into the path of cyclists and motorcyclists.

– 7. Overtaking cyclists at junctions

New rules at junctions

When cyclists are going straight ahead at a junction, they have priority over traffic waiting to turn into or out of a side road, unless road signs or markings indicate otherwise.

– 8. Cycling in groups

People cycling can ride two abreast but should be considerate of the needs of other road users when in groups.

– 9. Roundabouts

Drivers should take extra care when entering roundabouts to make sure they do not cut across cyclists.

– 10. Electric vehicle charging

Electric car owners using a public chargepoint should park near the device and avoid creating a trip hazard from trailing cables.

