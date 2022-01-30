Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Murder investigation launched after boy, 17, found stabbed in park

By Press Association
January 30, 2022, 5:05 pm
Police are investigating the boy’s murder (PA)
A murder investigation has been launched after a 17-year-old boy was found stabbed in a park in Salford.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) were alerted about an “unresponsive male” and called to Clowes Park at about 7.30am on Sunday.

Emergency services attended and the teenager, who had suffered a stab wound, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed and detectives are following a number of lines of enquiry to find out the full circumstances surrounding his death.

No arrests have been made and a large area has been cordoned off around the scene. The public are advised to avoid the area.

Detective Chief Inspector Gareth Davies, of GMP’s Major Incident Team, said: “We have launched a full investigation and detectives from our Major Incident Team are working at speed to establish all the facts and ensure we support his next of kin through this horrific time and ensure the person or persons responsible for his death are brought to justice.

“I would urge anyone with information, no matter how small or insignificant you feel it may be, to get in touch with police as a matter of urgency. Any information, or video footage, could prove pivotal to our investigation.

“Violence like this will never be tolerated and I understand the deep concern and upset that this will cause for those who live in the surrounding area.

“I want to reassure you we are treating this with the utmost seriousness and there will be a heightened police presence in the area over the coming days as we carry out enquiries and I would encourage anyone who may be worried or have information to speak with our officers.”

