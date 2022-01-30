Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News

What are the characteristics of those born in the Year of the Tiger?

By Press Association
January 30, 2022, 10:01 pm
Lady Gaga was born in the year of the tiger (Ian West/PA)
Billions of people are preparing to celebrate the Lunar New Year as 2022 brings the Year of the Tiger.

The Lunar New Year, which begins on Tuesday, is the start of a two-week celebration and is the most important holiday for many across the world.

A person born in a particular year takes on the traits of that year’s animal, according to superstition.

By this logic, babies born in 2022 will take on the characteristics of the tiger – the third in the 12-animal Chinese zodiac cycle.

Tigers also were born in 2010, 1998, 1986, 1974, 1962, 1950 and so on.

Dominic Raab was born in the Year of the Tiger
Justice Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab was born in the Year of the Tiger (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Edgar Lok Tin Yung, a Feng Shui expert and astrologer based in Melbourne, Australia, said: “Tigers are brave, value independence and have a strong sense of justice.

“Sometimes they can be silent but deadly,” he added.

For 2022, Mr Yung said that tigers will face “big pressure from every direction” at work.

Women born in 1986 and 1998 are also warned to “take care of your love life”.

“In 2022, there is an academic star for the tigers,” he explained, adding this gives them the opportunity “to further study to better equip themselves”.

Sovereign’s Parade – Sandhurst
The Princess Royal is a 1950 tiger (Andrew Matthews/PA)

“Tigers work in the media, education, publication, training sectors will have a very good year to come,” Mr Yung added.

However, they could also be hit by health conditions to their arms, gallbladder, hairs, nerves and lungs, he said.

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo and partner Georgina Rodriguez are preparing to welcome twins in 2022 so both will be tigers.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are also expecting their second child this year – another 2022 tiger.

Other famous tigers include Shawn Mendes, Jaden Smith and Elle Fanning – all born in 1998.

Drake, Lady Gaga and Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen are all 1986 tigers.

Drake at Wireless Festival
Drake is another celebrity tiger (Jordan Curtis Hughes/LD Communications/PA)

Meanwhile, Victoria Beckham, Leonardo DiCaprio, Olivia Colman, Matt Lucas, Dominic Raab and Bear Grylls are all tigers born in 1974.

Eddie Izzard, Phillip Schofield and Demi Moore were all born in 1962 while Princess Anne, Stevie Wonder and Bill Murray are 1950 tigers.

During the Lunar New Year festival, homes are festooned with red paper lanterns and families gather to share sumptuous feasts, enjoying symbolic dishes such as dumplings, representing gold ingots, and noodles, denoting long life.

