Charles urges people to make 2022 ‘a year of action’

By Press Association
January 30, 2022, 10:01 pm
The Prince of Wales (PA)
The Prince of Wales (PA)

The Prince of Wales has urged the world to create a better future for the next generation by living and working in “harmony with nature and the planet”.

Charles’ appeal to “make this a year of action” was made in a message of congratulations to those in China and across the globe celebrating the Lunar New Year, which begins on Tuesday, the Year of the Tiger.

The Lunar New Year is the start of a two-week celebration and is the most important holiday for billions of people around the world.

During the festival, homes are festooned with red paper lanterns and families gather to share sumptuous feasts, enjoying symbolic dishes such as dumplings, representing gold ingots, and noodles, denoting long life.

Chinese New Year
Lunar New Year celebrations in China town, London (Anthony Devlin/PA)

In his message, the prince said: “My wife and I would like to wish a happy, healthy and prosperous new year to all those in China – and everyone celebrating the new Lunar Year across the world.

“As we enter the Year of The Tiger, known for courageous action and rising to challenge and adventure, I hope the whole world will make this a year of action.

“Together let’s create a better future for all our children by shifting the way we live and work to be in harmony with nature and the planet.

“The blessing of the tiger brings happiness to all families in the year of the tiger.

“Wishing you peace and happiness.”

To mark the start of the Lunar New Year, Charles and Camilla will attend an undisclosed event on Tuesday.

The prince’s message has been issued through normal channels, but will also appear on Weibo – the Chinese social media platform.

