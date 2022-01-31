Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Fatal stabbings during altercation an ‘isolated incident’

By Press Association
January 31, 2022, 8:03 am
Emergency services in Hall Gate, Doncaster, after a young man and a teenager were stabbed to death (Danny Lawson/PA)
Emergency services in Hall Gate, Doncaster, after a young man and a teenager were stabbed to death (Danny Lawson/PA)

Detectives investigating the fatal stabbings of a young man and a teenager in a town centre have said it was an “isolated incident with no risk to the wider community”.

Ryan Theobald, 20, and Janis Kozlovskis, 17, were stabbed during an altercation between a number of young men in Doncaster town centre just after 2.30am on Saturday, South Yorkshire Police have said.

A spokesman said that, despite the efforts of passing members of the public, police and paramedics, Mr Theobald was pronounced dead at the scene.

Janis was taken to hospital but died later.

Doncaster stabbings
Emergency services in Hall Gate, Doncaster (Danny Lawson/PA)

Post-mortem examinations established that both died from stab wounds, the spokesman said.

He added that the victims have been formally identified and their families are being supported by specially trained officers.

A 17-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of murder on Saturday has been released on bail while investigations continue.

An 18-year-old man who suffered minor injuries in the incident was discharged from hospital and arrested for a serious public order offence related to the incident. He has now been released without charge.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Oughton, who is leading the investigation, said: “I know that incidents like this can have a devastating impact on the wider community and I want to reassure you we are doing everything we can to bring those responsible to justice.

“The community who live, visit and work in the town centre will continue to see an increased police presence in the area as the murder investigation continues at pace.

“I would like to reassure people that we believe this to be an isolated incident with no risk to the wider community.”

Mr Oughton said: “I continue to urge anyone who has any information that could help the investigation to contact us.

“We are really keen to speak with anyone who may have witnessed or have footage of the altercation, which started in Silver Street and continued into High Street, ending outside the KFC.

“Initial CCTV inquiries show that there were a number of bystanders who saw the incident and we urge them to come forward and help us.

“If you are uncomfortable speaking to the police directly you can call Crimestoppers completely anonymously.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]