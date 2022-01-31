Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Terrorist who plotted to kidnap and murder soldier denied parole

By Press Association
January 31, 2022, 11:58 am
Parviz Khan (West Midlands Police/PA)
A terrorist who plotted to kidnap and behead a British Muslim soldier will stay behind bars after the Parole Board decided he should not be released.

Parviz Khan was handed a life sentence, with a minimum of 14 years, at Leicester Crown Court in February 2008, after pleading guilty to the plan and to the supply of equipment for terrorists on the Pakistan-Afghanistan border.

The Parole Board said: “After considering the circumstances of his offending, the progress made while in custody and the other evidence presented at the hearing, the panel was not satisfied that Mr Khan was suitable for release.”

Four other men were sentenced alongside him – one for failing to tell police about the plot and three for helping him with his illicit supply line.

But it was Khan, who claimed to be a full-time carer for his elderly mother, who was the prime mover in the Birmingham-based terror cell.

He was claiming benefits of more than £20,000 a year during the time he plotted to snatch a serviceman off the streets and decapitate him “like a pig”, the court heard.

A document detailing the Parole Board’s decision said the risk factors at the time of his offending included his “acceptance of extremist ideology”.

It added that he had “problems with his self-identity and had needed the excitement and status which involvement in terrorist conspiracies had provided. This raised concerns about his ways of thinking and the decisions he made”.

A subsequent conviction for violence in prison “suggested possible anger management problems and difficulties in dealing with extremes of emotion”.

While his behaviour in prison had been “mostly positive”, and he had taken part in “highly specialised interventions with regard to ideological, identity and terrorism concerns”, officials did not consider he was yet ready for release and “Mr Khan himself recognised that he was not yet ready for release on parole licence”.

Now in his early 50s, this was Khan’s first time in front of the board after becoming eligible for parole in February last year.

He will be considered for release again in about two years.

