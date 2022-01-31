Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

6.1 million birds recorded so far in nationwide garden wildlife survey

By Press Association
January 31, 2022, 12:05 pm Updated: January 31, 2022, 1:57 pm
A robin, one of the most commonly spotted species in the Big Garden Birdwatch (Ian West/PA)
A robin, one of the most commonly spotted species in the Big Garden Birdwatch (Ian West/PA)

Hundreds of thousands of people have sent in results about the birds they saw in their gardens this weekend, as part of a nationwide wildlife survey.

By Monday, 340,000 participants had recorded sightings of 6.1 million birds as part of the RSPB’s Big Garden Birdwatch, which took place over the weekend.

The top birds spotted by nature enthusiasts were house sparrows, followed by blue tits, starlings and woodpigeons.

Blackbirds, great tits and robins, as well as goldfinches, magpies and chaffinches were also among the top 10 species seen in gardens and on balconies, according to the results so far.

The RSPB has been running the annual count, in which people are asked to spend an hour watching the birds and recording all the species they see, for more than 40 years, and says it is the biggest garden wildlife survey in the world.

Last year a record one million people took part in the Big Garden Birdwatch survey, amid the pandemic lockdown.

The RSPB urged people who had taken part this year to submit their results if they have not already done so.

The findings help experts understand how birds are faring across the country, the conservation charity said.

Martin Fowlie, RSPB spokesman, said: “We know garden birds provide an important connection to nature for people and for many of us that connection has only strengthened over the last couple of years.

“So it’s brilliant to see so many people taking part and helping nature on their doorstep.

“Data from Big Garden Birdwatch give the RSPB valuable insight into the ups and downs of bird populations, so if you haven’t already then please do send in results.”

People have until February 20 to submit their results.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]