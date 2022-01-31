Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Former primary school teacher denies punching and kicking horse

By Press Association
January 31, 2022, 12:05 pm
Former primary school teacher Sarah Moulds arrives at The Boston Courthouse, Lincolnshire, where she has been charged with two counts of animal cruelty by the RSPCA after she was filmed appearing to punch and kick a horse (PA)
Former primary school teacher Sarah Moulds arrives at The Boston Courthouse, Lincolnshire, where she has been charged with two counts of animal cruelty by the RSPCA after she was filmed appearing to punch and kick a horse (PA)

A former primary school teacher has indicated she will plead not guilty to animal cruelty charges after she was accused of punching and kicking a horse.

Sarah Moulds was summonsed to court after footage was shared online showing a woman repeatedly slapping the animal when it ran into the road.

Appearing at Boston Magistrates’ Court on Monday, the 37-year-old spoke only to confirm her name, address, date of birth and her indicated not guilty pleas during a 10-minute hearing.

Moulds is accused of two offences under the Animal Welfare Act 2006 against a grey pony named Bruce Almighty.

The RSPCA allege she caused unnecessary suffering to Bruce Almighty by “kicking and hitting” him, and for not taking reasonable steps to protect the animal from pain, suffering, injury or disease.

Both of the alleged offences occurred on November 6 2021 in the vicinity of The Drift, Gunby, Lincolnshire.

At the time of the alleged incident, Moulds was participating in the Cottesmore Hunt, one of Britain’s oldest foxhound packs.

The footage of the alleged incident was investigated by the RSPCA after anti-hunting activists, the Hertfordshire Hunt Saboteurs, posted it to Twitter.

The animal charity described it at the time as “really upsetting” and urged anyone with information to come forward.

Granting Moulds unconditional bail, chair of the bench of magistrates Helen Brown said: “Ms Moulds, you have elected to go for trial at the crown court.

“That will be for a pre-trial and preparation hearing.

“In the meantime you are granted unconditional bail.”

Moulds, of Somerby, Melton Mowbray, Leicestershire, will appear at Lincoln Crown Court for a plea hearing on February 28.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]