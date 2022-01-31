Storm sets new wind power record

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The UK record for the amount of renewable electricity generated by wind was broken following Storm Malik, the National Grid’s operators said.

On Saturday afternoon there was 19623MW, or 19.6GW, of wind-generated power on the system, according to the National Grid Electricity System Operator (National Grid ESO).

The previous record was 17.7 GW which was set in May last year.

Dog walkers on a windy Tynemouth beach on the North East coast as gusts of up to 80mph could batter northern areas (Owen Humphreys/PA)

A National Grid ESO spokesperson said: “Britain has the fastest decarbonising electricity system in the world and records like this are proof of how far we’ve come.

“By 2025 we want to be able to operate a zero carbon grid, harnessing clean green energy sources.

“However, whilst we mark this moment, our thoughts are with those communities who have been impacted by the storms over the weekend.”