Police given more time to question Manchester United’s Mason Greenwood

By Press Association
January 31, 2022, 3:29 pm
Manchester United’s Mason Greenwood (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Manchester United's Mason Greenwood (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Detectives investigating the rape and assault of a woman have been given more time to question Manchester United footballer Mason Greenwood.

The 20-year-old was arrested on Sunday afternoon following social media images and videos posted on line by a woman reporting assaults.

Greenwood has been held in custody since then and Greater Manchester Police (GMP), who have not named the player, said detectives have now been given more time to question the suspect.

The footballer, regarded as one of Manchester United’s rising young stars, was suspended from playing or training with the club until further notice, following the allegations.

The images and allegations were reportedly visible on the woman’s Instagram on Sunday morning.

Manchester United’s Mason Greenwood (Mike Egerton/PA)
Manchester United’s Mason Greenwood (Mike Egerton/PA)

The posts have since been deleted from the social media page.

GMP said in a statement: “Detectives have been granted additional time to speak to a man in his 20s who is being held on suspicion of rape and assault of a woman.

“Inquiries are ongoing and the victim is being offered specialist support.

“We remind people to avoid any commentary or sharing of images that could compromise the victim’s right to lifelong anonymity, or risk prejudicing a live investigation with active proceedings.”

