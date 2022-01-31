Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Baby boys who spend longer watching TV ‘more likely to be diagnosed with autism’

By Press Association
January 31, 2022, 6:55 pm
Child using a remote control (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
One-year-old boys who watched TV daily were more likely to be diagnosed with autism by the time they turned three, a new study suggests.

Researchers in Japan found that baby boys who spent up to an  hour watching the screen were 38% more likely to be diagnosed with the condition than those who had no screen time.

Boys who watched TV or DVDs  for between two hours to less than four hours, were almost 3.5 times more likely to be diagnosed with autism than those who watched none.

The study found boys were three times more likely to have been diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder than girls, and among girls, there was no association between the condition and screen time.

However, the reasons for the findings are unclear.

The experts suggest the research supports limiting excessive screen time.

Writing in the journal Jama Paediatrics, the researchers said: “Among boys, longer screen time at one year of age was significantly associated with autism spectrum disorder at three years of age.

“With the rapid increase in device usage, it is necessary to review the health effects of screen time on infants and to control excessive screen time.”

Researchers from the University of Yamanashi in Japan asked the mothers of 84,000 babies how long their child spent watching TV or DVDs at the age of one.

They then followed up when the babies turned three and asked the mothers if their child had ever been diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder.

According to the study, autism was diagnosed In 330 (0.4%) of the 84,030 children included in the analysis, at three years of age .

Of these, 251 were boys and 79 were girls.

While it was not clear why no association was found with girls, the researchers suggest it may be linked to the same genetic factors that mean autism is more common in males in general.

The researchers also suggested that in addition to genetic factors, environmental factors can also play a role in autism spectrum disorder.

