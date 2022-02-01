What the papers say – February 1

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The front pages are consumed by the nation’s reaction to the handing down of the heavily abridged report by senior civil servant Sue Gray into lockdown-busting parties at Downing Street.

The Guardian reports that Boris Johnson faced “a wall of anger from Conservative MPs” in the House of Commons after Ms Gray’s report into 16 parties found many were “difficult to justify” and condemned No10 and the Cabinet Office’s “failures of leadership and judgement”.

Guardian front page, Tuesday 1 February 2022: ‘Failures of leadership’: Tories turn on PM over Gray report pic.twitter.com/YPI1D28NzP — The Guardian (@guardian) January 31, 2022

The Prime Minister pled “for his job” in the wake of the report, however the full verdict has been “muzzled” by Met Police, i writes.

The Daily Express called the day in the House of Commons “bruising” as the PM issued his apology in response to Ms Gray’s “scathing” report.

EXPRESS: Yes PM, you got it wrong…now get it right! #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/ssiiSLOxRS — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) January 31, 2022

Still on the partygate report, the Daily Mail demands: “Now release the whole damn thing”. The paper slammed the publication of just 12 pages of the 500-page report, saying it has left “Britain in limbo”.

Metro carries a direct quote from the report about the Downing Street parties, its headline declaring: “A failure of leadership”.

The Independent also runs with the “failures of leadership” line from the dossier, reporting that Mr Johnson was “forced into a humiliating apology”.

The Daily Telegraph adds that Mr Johnson will ask Ms Gray to produce a new report in an attempt to “quell growing anger from Conservative backbenchers” in a bid to save his leadership.

TELEGRAPH: PM to ask Gray for new report #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/aLqwK9cjO1 — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) January 31, 2022

“Zero shame” declares the Daily Mirror’s front page, making reference to Sir Keir Starmer’s “crushing” comments about the PM, claiming he won’t “do the decent thing and resign… because he is a man without shame”.

The Daily Star similarly carries the fallout from the report too, albeit with its usual off-kilter framing.

Tomorrow's Front Page: No10 party probe – 50 Shades of Gray #tomorrowspaperstoday Read here: https://t.co/PN2Y0HxEnV pic.twitter.com/vr1d6ey9eP — Daily Star (@dailystar) January 31, 2022

The report itself disclosed “almost no details of the parties” due to Scotland Yard paring it down as it continues its own investigation, according to The Times.

The Financial Times leads with the PM’s ongoing refusal to quit despite the widespread backlash which is consuming his own party.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Tuesday 1 February https://t.co/Ip4DWYw6u2 pic.twitter.com/06IkOSLKNn — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) January 31, 2022

The Sun also carries the report on its front alongside a full page photo of pregnant pop star Rihanna.

On tomorrow's front page: Boris Johnson and Carrie face police quiz over lockdown party within DAYS as cops sift through 300 rule-breaking pics @MrHarryCole https://t.co/w5IibLG7XX pic.twitter.com/xr08r0qpop — The Sun (@TheSun) January 31, 2022