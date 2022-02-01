Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Arnold Schwarzenegger vows to ‘terminate pollution’ at climate summit

By Press Association
February 1, 2022, 6:13 am
Arnold Schwarzenegger vows to ‘terminate pollution’ at Austrian climate summit (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Arnold Schwarzenegger vows to ‘terminate pollution’ at Austrian climate summit (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Arnold Schwarzenegger has vowed to “terminate pollution” at the sixth annual Austrian World Summit climate conference.

The former bodybuilder and actor said he and Austrian president Alexander Van der Bellen would be welcoming “climate action heroes” from around the world for the event.

The conference will take place in Vienna on June 14 2022.

“At this year’s summit we want to learn from the past, but not dwell on it,” the Terminator star said in a video posted online.

“Instead of doom and gloom, we will show the world that change is possible.

“You see I’m always optimistic, more than ever we need to create hope and collaborative action.

“Please join my friend president Van der Bellen, who is a true environmental action hero, and me, in welcoming climate action heroes from around the world to the sixth annual Austrian world summit in Vienna.

“The message of this summit is urgent.

“Together we can terminate pollution and stop climate change.”

The date of this year’s summit marks the 30 year anniversary of the 1992 Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro, in Brazil, resulting in an international environmental treaty to combat “dangerous human interference with the climate system”.

Schwarzenegger was the the initiator of the Austrian World Summit in 2017 and organises it with Monika Langthaler.

