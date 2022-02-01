Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Husband, 71, found guilty of murdering wife in bed over divorce

By Press Association
February 1, 2022, 3:05 pm Updated: February 1, 2022, 4:43 pm
Linda Maggs (Handout/PA)
Linda Maggs (Handout/PA)

A retired accountant who stabbed his wife to death while she lay in bed has been found guilty of her murder.

David Maggs, 71, admitted killing Linda Maggs at their home in Sebastopol, Pontypool, on February 6 last year.

But said he “blanked out” during the attack and denied murder on grounds of diminished responsibility.

David Maggs (Gwent Police)

The couple, who had been together for 28 years and married for 18 years, were going through a divorce at the time and were living separate lives under the same roof, Cardiff Crown Court heard.

The jury heard from a number witnesses who described how Maggs had become obsessed with the idea of his estranged 74-year-old wife benefiting unreasonably from the split.

A number of people, including an estate agent who had come to value their property and a housing officer, said they had heard him make threats to “stab” or “kill” his wife.

Prosecutor Michael Jones QC said that just after 9am that morning, Maggs took two red kitchen knives upstairs to his wife’s bedroom and “made good that threat”.

“He murdered Linda Maggs,” Mr Jones added.

In his police interview, Maggs claimed he had only wanted to talk with Mrs Maggs about the financial aspects of their divorce.

He said he took the knives upstairs with him, leaving one outside her door, before sitting on her bed and asking to talk.

When he disliked her response he is suspected to have become violent.

A post-mortem examination found Mrs Maggs had been stabbed more than 15 times to the head, neck and torso.

Phoning 999, Maggs told the operator: “I just killed the wife,” and added: “I just lost it.”

Body cam footage of Maggs being arrested by police inside the marital home captured him telling officers: “I’ve just had enough. She tried to steal two houses from me, two houses.”

Further comments made by the defendant in Ystrad Mynach police station, included him saying: “Thirty years I’ve been married to her and she doesn’t know how to keep her mouth shut, so I topped her.”

Psychiatrist Dr Thomas Wynne told the court he did not think Maggs was suffering from depression.

However, another psychiatrist, Dr Nuwan Galappathie, told the jury: “In my opinion, the degree of his impairment due to depression is significant.

“This is a case where there are clear and significant mental health problems. In my opinion, this is a case of diminished responsibility.”

On Tuesday, after deliberating for a day and a half, the jury found Maggs guilty of murder.

Judge Michael Fitton QC praised the jury for appearing engaged in the trial and told them “you have given it your all”.

He said Maggs would be sentenced on March 17 2022 at 2pm.

District Crown Prosecutor of CPS Cymru-Wales Lisa James said: “Evidence in relation to Mr Maggs’ mental health combined with his comments to the police allowed the jury to reach this verdict.

“Linda’s family have our deepest condolences over their loss and our thanks for their support throughout the court process.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]