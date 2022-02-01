Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Uefa happy to live with ‘Champignons League’ pizza after trademark letter

By Press Association
February 1, 2022, 5:05 pm
The Champions League trophy (Nick Potts/PA)
The Champions League trophy (Nick Potts/PA)

European football governing body Uefa has declared it can “happily live alongside” a German company’s “Champignons League” pizza after a trademark dispute.

Uefa – which runs Europe’s premier football club competition, the Champions League – confirmed that its local trademark lawyers had written to Pizza Wolke, a restaurant and pizza supplier in Giessen, Germany.

The pizza in question is covered in mushrooms, or champignons in German.

However, shortly afterwards Uefa issued a statement saying: “Clearly some people are making a meal of this story.

“UEFA obviously takes the protection of its intellectual property seriously but this instance seems to be a case of an over-zealous local trade mark agent acting too hastily.

“The UEFA Champions League can happily live alongside this delicious-sounding pizza.”

The governing body had written to Pizza Wolke “politely inviting them to withdraw their trade mark application in order to avoid lengthy opposition proceedings in the German trade mark office”.

It added: “No legal action has been taken by UEFA against this entity.

“This matter does not concern the use by a small pizza place of the name ‘Pizza Champions (or Champignons) League’. It is about a trade mark application that is highly similar to ‘CHAMPIONS LEAGUE’ by a commercial entity.”

In an Instagram post earlier in January, Pizza Wolke appeared unbowed by the prospect of a battle with Uefa.

Its caption, translated using an online search engine, read: “Long live the pizza CHAMPI(G)NONS LEAGUE! I am honoured! As a child of football!

“It just goes to show my gang and I that we’re absolutely on the right track!

“My gang and I have started a journey and we won’t stop until we’re in all the chests and eventually baked in all the ovens! A man! A pizza!”

Social media users were quick to come to Pizza Wolke’s defence, with one replying “Free Pizza Champignon!” while another wrote “we are the champignons, my friend”.

Pizza Wolke has been contacted by the PA news agency for comment.

