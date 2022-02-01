Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thousands of ‘Platinum Jubbly’ memorabilia feature misprint

By Press Association
February 1, 2022, 6:35 pm Updated: February 2, 2022, 8:27 am
The Platinum Jubbly merchandise (Wholesale Clearance/PA)
Thousands of pieces of misprinted “Platinum Jubbly” souvenirs are up for grabs on a clearance website, where they are being touted as perfect for fans of both the Queen and Del Boy.

A Chinese manufacturer produced the 10,800 tea cups, mugs and plates to mark the Queen’s 70 year reign, but failed to notice the spelling error in the word Jubilee during production.

Wholesale Clearance UK, which sells unwanted stock in bulk, stepped in and picked up the collection, which features a painted image of the Queen and the words “To commemorate the Platinum Jubbly of Queen Elizabeth II”.

The Jubbly merchandise
The Wholesale Clearance website says: “You will notice this is probably more at home on the shelf next to Peckham Spring as these are in fact celebrating the Queen’s Platinum Jubbly.

“These are…as you say…the Creme de la Menthe! So if you are a fan of the Queen and Del Boy…two birds with one stone.”

Only Fools And Horses character Del Boy, from the classic BBC sitcom, is known for his “Lovely jubbly” catchphrase and his dodgy money-making schemes.

Andy White, of Wholesale Clearance, based in Poole, Dorset, told the PA news agency: “It’s a bit of fun.

“I think the online trader rejected the items pretty much straightaway, but in hindsight, with the exposure it’s getting, they’re probably wishing they didn’t.

“Their loss will be someone else’s gain.”

The misspelt tea cup
The firm suggested uses for the souvenirs include: “Wowing your friends with your Lovely Jubbly set”, having a plate-smashing contest, taking up plate spinning as a hobby and having “a dangerous game of Frisbee”.

The website added: “If you close your eyes, you can almost hear those immortal words from Britain’s favourite businessman ringing through the halls of Nelson Mandela House.

“But in typical Only Fools manner, this isn’t exactly as expected.”

The stock is for sale as a bulk lot for £32,400, and Wholesale Clearance suggests any buyer could make a potential profit of more than £291,492.

