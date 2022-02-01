Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
70 firefighters tackle blaze at car garage near Tube station

By Press Association
February 1, 2022, 9:05 pm Updated: February 1, 2022, 11:11 pm
Firefighters tackle a blaze at a car garage on Bollo Lane, Acton (PA)
About 70 firefighters tackled a blaze at a car garage close to a Tube station in London.

Ten fire engines were called to the large fire on Bollo Lane, Acton, on Tuesday evening, London Fire Brigade (LFB) said.

There were no reports of any serious injuries.

The single-storey car garage is close to Acton Town Tube station.

Three men left the property before the brigade arrived and around 35 people were evacuated from the area as a precaution.

LFB said there were a number of gas cylinders inside the garage, which firefighters cooled to an ambient temperature as some cylinders can explode when exposed to heat.

The brigade’s control office received 15 calls about the fire since 5.10pm.

At just before 11pm, the Metropolitan Police said LFB had the fire under control.

The force tweeted: “Road closures remain in place. Buses on diversion/ tube services disrupted. No reports of any serious injuries. Cause of the fire will be looked at with LFB.”

Local residents were advised to keep their windows closed due to the smoke.

The District and Piccadilly Tube lines, which both travel through Acton Town, were affected due to the fire.

Transport for London said there was no service on the Piccadilly line between Hammersmith, Heathrow Airport and Uxbridge, and no service on the District line between Turnham Green and Ealing Broadway.

LFB said at around 10pm that firefighters would remain at the scene for the next few hours to dampen down the area.

