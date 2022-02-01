Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Costa Book of the Year winner hails young people as ‘agents of change’

By Press Association
February 1, 2022, 9:25 pm Updated: February 2, 2022, 8:53 am
Former London teacher Hannah Lowe has won the 2021 Costa Book of the Year.
Former London teacher Hannah Lowe has won the 2021 Costa Book of the Year.

Former London teacher Hannah Lowe, who has won the 2021 Costa Book of the Year, has said she hopes her collection of sonnets champions young people as “agents of change”.

The Kids draws on a decade of teaching at an inner-city London sixth form as well as her own coming of age during the 80s and 90s.

Tackling themes such as learning, growing up and parenthood, it concludes with poems about her young son learning to navigate modern London.

The Kids by Hannah Lowe
The Kids by Hannah Lowe (Costa Book Of The Year/PA)

Speaking after being announced as the winner, she told the PA news agency: “In some ways the book is a love song to youth. It is definitely a book that was written because I am getting older, so I am remembering my own youth.

“I do think people, particularly the kind of kids I was teaching, working class kids in London – young people are having a bloody hard time at the minute in all kinds of ways, not least because of what the last two years has done to them in terms of their ability to socialise and connect with each other.

“For that reason, the book is meant to champion young people as agents of change – and change is definitely what we need at the minute.”

Lowe said she was especially pleased a work of poetry had triumphed over prose.

“To win over some brilliant novels is really something and I feel very honoured,” she said.

Costa Book Of The Year 2021
Claire Fuller’s book Unsettled Ground (Costa Book Of The Year/PA)

“I am struggling for words slightly but it does mean something because poetry has such a reputation for being either elitist or difficult.

“And for a book of poetry to win this prize – a prize centred around accessibility and finding a broad readership – it really means a lot.”

BBC News broadcaster Reeta Chakrabarti, chairman of the judging panel, said: “After a long and passionate discussion that reflected the quality and complexity of all five books, one winner emerged.

“Hannah Lowe’s The Kids is a book to fall in love with – it’s joyous, it’s warm and it’s completely universal. It’s crafted and skilful but also accessible.

“Words from the judges were ‘insightful’, ‘empathetic’, ‘generous’, ‘funny’, ‘compassionate’, ‘uplifting’. You will love it.”

The announcement was made on Tuesday at an awards ceremony in London hosted by presenter and broadcaster Penny Smith.

Lowe beat the bookmakers’ favourite, bestselling novelist Claire Fuller’s fourth book Unsettled Ground, to win the overall prize of £30,000.

The other three category winners in the running were former newspaper editor John Preston for Fall: The Mystery of Robert Maxwell, a biography of the media mogul; British-Ghanaian short story writer and photographer Caleb Azumah Nelson for his first novel, Open Water; and actor and children’s author Manjeet Mann, for her second work of young adult fiction, The Crossing.

Marking the 50th anniversary of the awards, each author also receives a certificate featuring traditional hand-printed elements using a vintage press merged with digital production techniques.

Jill McDonald, chief executive of Costa Coffee, said: “On behalf of all of us at Costa Coffee, many congratulations to Hannah Lowe for winning the 2021 Costa Book of the Year in this, the awards’ milestone anniversary year.”

The ceremony also saw LE Yates named winner of the 2021 Costa Short Story Award

The London-based writer and lecturer won the public vote and £3,500 for her story, Sunblock.

The Mermaid Of Black Conch by Trinidadian-born British writer Monique Roffey was named Book of the Year for 2020.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]