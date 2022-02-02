Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
What the papers say – February 2

By Press Association
February 2, 2022
What the papers say – February 2 (PA)
What the papers say – February 2 (PA)

A report into the culture of the Metropolitan Police, wasted personal protective equipment (PPE) and criticism of the Government feature in the national papers.

The Times reports the Prime Minister will announce a new loan scheme to help with rising energy bills within days.

Tories have put the PM “on notice” according to the i, which writes senior Conservatives are unhappy with an undermining of Britain’s international reputation amid Ukraine tensions.

The Independent splashes a report from the National Audit Office criticising the spending of levelling up cash across its front page, while The Guardian adds comments from Labour the drive is “new slogans without new ideas”.

The Daily Telegraph says rules will soon be changed so that hormone replacement therapy for post-menopausal therapy can be accessed without a prescription.

An investigation into the Met that revealed sexual harassment, homophobia and jokes about sexual and physical assault is on the front page of Metro.

The Daily Mail and the Daily Express run figures suggesting almost £9 billion has been wasted on faulty or discarded PPE on their front pages.

The Sun leads with a rape scandal engulfing Manchester United player Mason Greenwood.

Investors are betting on the European Central Bank rising interest rates more than once this year despite the bank’s insistence they will be frozen, according to the Financial Times

The Daily Mirror covers the impending cost of living crisis, reporting that households across the UK will be £2,000 a year worse off.

And the Daily Star says that Aldi and Marks & Spencer have settled a dispute over Colin the Caterpillar.

