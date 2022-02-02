Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

UK plants flowering a month earlier due to climate change – study

By Press Association
February 2, 2022, 2:39 am
Climate change is making plants across Britain flower, on average, a month earlier than they used to. (Steve Parsons/PA Archive)
Climate change is making plants across Britain flower, on average, a month earlier than they used to. (Steve Parsons/PA Archive)

Climate change is causing plants in the UK to flower a month earlier on average, risking the collapse of some species, a study suggests.

Researchers analysed more than 400,000 observations of 406 plant species in a citizen science database with records going back to the 18th Century.

The team, led by Cambridge University, identified that the average first flowering date from 1987 to 2019 was a month earlier than the average first flowering date from 1753 to 1986.

The period coincides with accelerating global warming caused by human activity.

Lead author Professor Ulf Buntgen, from Cambridge’s Department of Geography, said: “The results are truly alarming, because of the ecological risks associated with earlier flowering times.

“When plants flower too early, a late frost can kill them – a phenomenon that most gardeners will have experienced at some point.

Queen’s Platinum Jubilee
Researchers have called the findings ‘truly alarming’ (PA).

“But the even bigger risk is ecological mismatch.

“Plants, insects, birds and other wildlife have co-evolved to a point that they’re synchronised in their development stages.

“A certain plant flowers, it attracts a particular type of insect, which attracts a particular type of bird, and so on.

“But if one component responds faster than the others, there’s a risk that they’ll be out of synch, which can lead species to collapse if they can’t adapt quickly enough.”

The dataset, called Nature’s Calendar, is maintained by the Woodland Trust.

It includes observations of seasonal change as recorded by scientists, naturalists, amateur and professional gardeners, as well as organisations such as the Royal Meteorological Society.

“We can use a wide range of environmental datasets to see how climate change is affecting different species, but most records we have only consider one or a handful of species in a relatively small area,” said Prof Buntgen.

“To really understand what climate change is doing to our world, we need much larger datasets that look at whole ecosystems over a long period of time.

A woman stops to look at the flowers in the Botanic Gardens in Dublin.
Researchers used observations of the first flowering date of trees, shrubs, herbs and climbers, in locations from the Channel Islands to Shetland, and from Northern Ireland to Suffolk. (Brian Lawless/PA)

“Anyone in the UK can submit a record to Nature’s Calendar, by logging their observations of plants and wildlife.

“It’s an incredibly rich and varied data source, and alongside temperature records, we can use it to quantify how climate change is affecting the functioning of various ecosystem components across the UK.”

For the current study, researchers used observations of the first flowering date of trees, shrubs, herbs and climbers, in locations from the Channel Islands to Shetland, and from Northern Ireland to Suffolk.

The researchers classified the observations in various ways: by location, elevation, and whether they were from urban or rural areas.

Photo of autumn colour in the Great Deer Park at Felbrigg Hall in Norfolk.
Plants may die if there is a late frost during their ‘vegetation period’ (PA).

The first flowering dates were then compared with monthly climate records.

To better balance the number of observations, the researchers divided the full dataset into records until 1986, and from 1987 onwards.

The average first flowering advanced by a full month, and is strongly correlated with rising global temperatures.

Prof Buntgen said that if global temperatures continue to increase at their current rate, spring in the UK could eventually start in February.

Co-author Professor Tim Sparks, of Cambridge’s Department of Zoology, said: “Continued monitoring is necessary to ensure that we better understand the consequences of a changing climate.”

The research is published in the journal Proceedings of the Royal Society B.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal