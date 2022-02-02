Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ian Stewart had wife cremated to destroy evidence, murder trial hears

By Press Association
February 2, 2022, 12:49 pm
An artist’s impression of Ian Stewart giving evidence at Huntingdon Crown Court (Elizabeth Cook/PA)
An artist’s impression of Ian Stewart giving evidence at Huntingdon Crown Court (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

The man convicted of killing an author in 2016 and on trial for the murder of his wife six years earlier was accused in court of having his wife cremated “so there would be very little that could come back and bite you”.

Ian Stewart, 61, is accused of killing Diane Stewart, 47, at their home in Bassingbourn, Cambridgeshire, in 2010.

Her cause of death was recorded in 2010 as Sudden Unexplained Death in Epilepsy (SUDEP).

Police investigated the case after a jury found Stewart guilty in 2017 of murdering his fiancee, children’s book author Helen Bailey, the year before.

Ian Stewart court case
Diane Stewart died at her home in 2010 (PA)

A neuropathologist was asked to examine preserved parts of Mrs Stewart’s brain, which had been donated to medical science.

He said he found evidence of a lack of oxygen to her brain for between 35 minutes and an hour before her death.

Stuart Trimmer QC, prosecuting, told the defendant: “You had Diane Stewart cremated so there would be very little that could come back and bite you.”

Stewart, being cross-examined at Huntingdon Crown Court, replied: “The cremation was a joint decision with the boys and if I was thinking that way I wouldn’t have agreed to keep the brain and heart.”

Mr Trimmer said that Stewart’s 999 call in 2010, in which he said his wife had had a fit, was “just a lying charade”, adding: “You’re a devious man, Mr Stewart.”

Stewart replied: “No.”

During Stewart’s trial for the murder of Ms Bailey, jurors were told her body was discovered in a cess pit at the £1.5 million home she shared with Stewart in Royston, Hertfordshire.

A forensic pathologist found it was most likely she was suffocated while she was sedated by drugs.

Mr Trimmer said: “Is it not very surprising that both Helen Bailey and Diane Stewart are individuals whose death was caused by a similar mechanism in the view of the professionals?”

“Only some of the professionals,” Stewart replied.

The prosecutor suggested Stewart was “a man capable of extreme and callous violence”.

Stewart replied: “No.”

Stewart denies the murder of his wife.

The trial continues.

