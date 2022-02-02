Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Scientists develop robots the size of insects that flap their wings to fly

By Press Association
February 2, 2022, 7:01 pm
The insect-sized robots can fly by flapping their wings (Tim Helps/University of Bristol)
Researchers have developed insect-sized flying robots with flapping wings.

The new technology, inspired by bees and other flying insects, means conventional motors and gears are no longer needed to fly the devices.

It could pave the way for smaller, lighter and more effective, micro, flying robots for environmental monitoring, search and rescue, and use in dangerous environments like collapsed buildings.

Known as micro air vehicles, small, flying robots are better than other drones at manoeuvring in tight spaces and resisting air turbulence.

Until now, the robots have used motors, gears and other complicated systems to achieve the up-and-down motion of the wings.

As a result, this has added complexity, weight and other unwanted effects.

Jonathan Rossiter, professor of robotics at the University of Bristol led the team that successfully demonstrated an artificial muscle system, called the Liquid-amplified Zipping Actuator (Laza).

He said: “Making smaller and better performing, flapping wing, micro robots is a huge challenge.

“Laza is an important step toward autonomous, flying robots that could be as small as insects and perform environmentally critical tasks such as plant pollination and exciting emerging roles such as finding people in collapsed buildings.”

In the study, researchers show how their cost effective and easy to construct system can provide enough power to fly a robot across a room at 18 body lengths per second – more than insect muscle of the same weight.

They also demonstrated how Laza, which uses forces that pull or push on objects without touching them, can deliver consistent flapping, making the robots capable of undertaking long-haul flights.

