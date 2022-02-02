Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Starmer pleads for BBC and Channel 4 defence against Government’s ‘attacks’

By Press Association
February 2, 2022, 9:55 pm
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer (Jacob King/PA)
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer (Jacob King/PA)

Sir Keir Starmer has challenged the creative industry to “defend” the BBC and Channel 4 against “the Government’s attacks” which threaten their future.

The Labour leader branded Government plans to privatise Channel 4 and the threat to the BBC as a “direct attack” on the best of Britain’s creative work.

During a speech at the Creative Coalition Festival, he urged the sector to “be bold” and fight for the UK’s public broadcasting services, which he described as a “national treasure”.

He said: “Local news, the World Service, the BBC and Channel 4 are the narrators of our national story.
 
“They create jobs and drive productivity.
 
“The Conservatives threaten the future of these two great institutions.
 
“The plan to privatise Channel 4 and the threat to the BBC as we know it are a direct attack on some of the best of Britain’s creative work.”

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries announced that the BBC licence fee will be frozen for the next two years and has said she wants to find a new funding model for the broadcaster after the current licence fee funding deal expires in 2027.

Nadine Dorries
Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries announced that the BBC licence fee will be frozen for the next two years (Steve Parsons/PA)

 
In his speech, Sir Keir said that a commercial BBC would “rob us and the world” of a “valuable cultural export”.

Opening the three-day festival, Ms Dorries unveiled a £50 million investment into the creative industries sector to “drive growth across the UK” as part of the Government’s commitment to “levelling up”.

However, Sir Keir said the privatisation of Channel 4 would put 60 UK production companies out of business “showing that the Government isn’t interested in growth”.

He added: “I want to challenge all of you here today and the wider sector to be bold to come together and assert your collective clout by speaking out in defence of the value of public sector broadcasting against the Government’s attacks.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal